Golden Globe Nominations 2022: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lawrence & More

After a tumultuous year for the HFPA, the 2022 Golden Globes nominations were announced on December 13. TV and film’s best of the best are among the nominees.

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were unveiled on December 13 from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The winners will be announced on January 9, 2022. In a historic move, there will not be a televised Golden Globes in 2022.

In May 2021, NBC revealed that it would not be broadcasting the 2022 Golden Globes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was slammed for a lack of diversity and unethical behavior. The HFPA has spent the last 9 months trying to reform. HFPA President Helen Hoehne noted on December 13 that the organization has worked “tirelessly” over the past year to do better. Snoop Dogg helped announce the TV and film nominations. See the full list below:

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series — Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su, Squid Game

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos