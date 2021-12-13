Golden Globe Nominations 2022: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lawrence & More
After a tumultuous year for the HFPA, the 2022 Golden Globes nominations were announced on December 13. TV and film’s best of the best are among the nominees.
The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were unveiled on December 13 from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The winners will be announced on January 9, 2022. In a historic move, there will not be a televised Golden Globes in 2022.
In May 2021, NBC revealed that it would not be broadcasting the 2022 Golden Globes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was slammed for a lack of diversity and unethical behavior. The HFPA has spent the last 9 months trying to reform. HFPA President Helen Hoehne noted on December 13 that the organization has worked “tirelessly” over the past year to do better. Snoop Dogg helped announce the TV and film nominations. See the full list below:
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series — Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su, Squid Game
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… BOOM!
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos