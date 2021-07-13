Emmy Nominations 2021: Elizabeth Olsen, Regé-Jean Page & More

Awards season will be kicking off this September with the 2021 Emmy Awards. But first, the nominations have to be revealed! See the full list of nominees now.

The best of the best in television will be honored at the 2021 Emmys. Despite a roller-coaster year, there have still been so many stellar TV performances. From The Crown to Mare of Easttown, there’s been no shortage of great television in 2020 and 2021.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air on September 19. Cedric the Entertainer will host the ceremony in a live broadcast on CBS. The nominations were announced by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones on July 13. Check out the nominees below:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandolorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice