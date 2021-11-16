Olivia Wilde Excitedly Dances With Her Kids Otis, 7, & Daisy, 5, At Harry Styles Concert

Harry Styles had some very special guests in the audience at his San Diego show on Nov. 15 — his girlfriend, Olivia Wildes, children! A fan caught the youngsters going wild while dancing with their mom at the show.

Olivia Wilde isn’t just a regular mom, she’s a cool mom, and she proved it by taking her kids, Otis Sudeikis, 7, and Daisy Sudeikis, 5, to her boyfriend, Harry Styles‘, concert in San Diego on Nov. 15. Olivia is a regular fixture at the show’s on Harry’s Love on Tour, but this time, she had her little ones by her side as she stood in her usual spot at the back of the floor area in the arena. A fan video posted to Twitter, which you can see here, shows Otis and Daisy running around in circles while dancing to Harry onstage. Olivia gets in on the fun, too, as she twirls around with her children and claps for her man.

Also in attendance at the San Diego show was Harry’s mother, Anne, who fans also saw in the crowd. It’s not very often that Anne is able to get out and see her son on the road, so this was a big moment for her, as well as the fans, who were thrilled about the reunion. Harry’s tour kicked off on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas and will wrap up at the end of the month in Long Island, New York.

Harry and Olivia’s relationship has been going strong for about a year now. The two met while working on the film Don’t Worry, Darling, which Harry stars in and Olivia directs. They filmed the movie in 2020 in the months following Olivia’s separation from her longtime fiance, Jason Sudeikis, who she shares Otis and Daisy with. Olivia and Jason had been together since 2011 and were engaged since 2013 before their split.

It’s been no secret that Harry and Olivia are an item, but the two have made a point not to publicize their relationship. In fact, Harry just told Dazed magazine in an interview published on Nov. 15, “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life.” The photographic evidence doesn’t lie, though, and Olivia being a fixture at Harry’s concerts definitely speaks to where these two stand!