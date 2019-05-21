‘Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein Gushes Over Co-Star Kaitlin Dever: We ‘Bonded’ For Life On This Movie

‘Booksmart’ is the next great teen comedy. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Beanie Feldstein about forming such a close bond with co-star Kaitlyn Dever and Olivia Wilde’s ‘brilliance.’

Beanie Feldstein plays Molly in the critically-acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart. Her character’s friendship with Kaitlyn Dever is at the center of Booksmart, which follows these two fierce ladies on their wild night of fun the day before graduation. By the end of filming, Beanie and Kaitlyn had become lifelong friends just like their characters. HollywoodLife spoke with Beanie about establishing Molly and Amy pivotal bond for the movie.

“You can’t fake chemistry, you simply can’t,” Beanie told HollywoodLife at the Los Angeles special screening of Booksmart. “I am not a good enough actor to do it. It’s not fathomable so Kate and I just lucked out. We f-ing worship each other. I love that girl. She is like my sister. We bonded through this film for our entire life. She is not getting rid of me. I just feel so lucky to learn from her and to have gotten to learn from her and to be her partner in his journey. It just feels like I am going to get teary. It is really, really special!”

Booksmart, helmed by Olivia Wilde in her directorial debut, is going to be the defining teen comedy of this generation. “I think Booksmart is ridiculously vibrant and fresh and feels so current but yet so timeless. And I think that is so hard to capture, the brilliance of Olivia Wilde and her remarkable vision for this film. I feel so honored to be a part of it. But that being said, I hope that there are more films that celebrate female friendship and I can’t wait to see those films!”

The movie also stars rising young actors like Molly Gordon, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, Noah Galvin, Diana Silvers, Mason Gooding, Victoria Ruesga, Austin Crute, Eduardo Franco, and Nico Hiraga. Booksmart will be released in theaters on May 24.