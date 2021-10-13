Olivia Wilde Dances To Boyfriend Harry Styles’ Music As He Performs In Concert — Watch

Olivia Wilde danced like nobody was watching at boyfriend Harry Styles’ ‘Love on Tour’ show in North Carolina this week.

Olivia Wilde danced her heart out at boyfriend Harry Styles’ show in North Carolina. The filmmaker, 37, joined her English singer beau, 27, at his “Love on Tour” stop in Raleigh at PNC Area on October 12. In a video shared by a TikTok user who attended the concert, the Don’t Worry Darling director could be seen dancing to “Woman” from the singer’s eponymous 2017 debut album.

Olivia and Harry have been romantically linked since January 2021, having been spotted attending a wedding together in Montecito, California. The filmmaker was previously in a longterm relationship with Jason Sudeikis. News that the two called off their engagement after seven years together broke in November 2020. A source told PEOPLE that the split “happened at the beginning of the year.” They share children Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, together.

As for Harry, he previously dated French model Camille Rowe. They split in 2018 after about a year of dating. The breakup inspired much of the tracks on the singer’s second studio album Fine Line; a voicemail from the model is also featured on the track “Cherry.” The former One Direction singer has also been linked to Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift, among others.

The Raleigh show is not the first time the director has made an appearance at her boyfriend’s tour. Olivia attended the first show of “Love on Tour” in Las Vegas on September 4. She was spotted entering the MGM Grand Garden Arena in a stylish two-piece suit that included a blazer and wide legged flared pants. During the concert, the filmmaker even waved at fellow concert attendees.

The couple met on set of Olivia’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling. The psychological thriller, her directorial follow up to the acclaimed Booksmart, follows a 1950s housewife named Alice (Florence Pugh) who lives in utopian experimental community with her husband Jack (played by Harry). Her idyllic life begins to unravel when she suspects that things are not as they seem.

Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Kiki Layne also star in the film, set for a September 2022 release date. Olivia released a first look of the film on social media in September, with a maniac-looking Chris Pine and a ferocious Florence Pugh and Harry Styles kiss nearly breaking the internet.