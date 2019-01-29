New couple alert!? Michael B. Jordan spent time with actress Kiki Layne at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25, and the two even packed on some PDA, according to a new report!

Michael B. Jordan was reportedly getting cozy with Kiki Layne at Tao’s in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25! “They were put at separate VIP tables, but Kiki quickly made her way over to Michael’s table,” a source told Page Six. “And they seriously never left each other’s side. Canoodling to the max. She would have her hand on the back of his head, rubbing it as he whispered in her ear and [he] kept kissing her cheek.” There are no pictures of this rumored PDA, and Page Six reports that the two were very “protective” about not getting a photo taken together. They reportedly exited the club at the same time, but it’s unclear if they left together.

If these two are an item, they’d certainly make a hot new power couple! After all, they each starred in one of the biggest movies of the last year, Black Panther for him and If Beale Street Could Talk for her! Both movies are nominated for various awards at this years Oscars, with Black Panther even getting a nod for Best Picture. Meanwhile, Michael was in attendance at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27, where his movie took home the honor for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture at the end of the night.

This rumored new romance comes not long after Michael and his Black Panther co-star, Lupita Nyong’o, shut down rumors that they’re dating. Although fans are desperate for the two to be a real-life item, he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, “No, we’re good friends. Honestly, we’ve known each other for a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death.”

During the interview, Lupita also admitted that the dating rumors are “flattering” and said that she “truly enjoys” Michael’s company both on and off screen. “I think it’s such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with,” she admitted. “And for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer.” Aw!

HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Michael and Kiki regarding the rumors of dating and PDA.