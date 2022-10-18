Olivia Wilde Gives Speech About Fighting Through ‘Hellfire’ Amid Nanny Drama

Olivia Wilde just gave a speech that seemed to have relevance in several areas of her life. “Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, told guests at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday, October 17. ”In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living,’” she reportedly continued per Page Six. The high-profile event had Olivia saying that she still felt “energized” — and she’s nonetheless “motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire.”

“It often takes the form of a tight grip of your shoulders and an intense stare into your eyes and a defiant, ‘Do not let them f**k with you,’” she continued. Olivia’s comments came the same day that a former nanny made claims to The Daily Mail about Olivia’s split with Jason Sudeikis, 47, which occurred sometime around November of 2020. They also made bold claims involving Olivia’s current boyfriend Harry Styles, 28. For their part, the former couple and parents to Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, released a joint statement categorically pushing back on the unnamed former employees claims.

Specifically, they labeled the accusations “false and scurrilous” and further asked her to leave them alone. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in a statement provided to HollywoodLife on October 17.

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.“

A source close to the Saturday Night Live alum backed up their joint statement. “Jason didn’t get drunk and fire the nanny. She did resign. Period. All of that is just a lie. Any claims of abuse by Olivia and Jason are completely false as well,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Monday.