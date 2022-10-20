Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Avoid Any PDA On Date Night Following Nanny Drama With Jason Sudeikis

Just days following Jason Sudeikis, 47, and Olivia Wilde‘s nanny’s claims, she and Harry Styles, 28, stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles on Oct. 19. Reports state that the duo was avoiding PDA and not their usual loved-up selves while they grabbed a bite with friends at the restaurant Pace on Thursday (see photos HERE). Later they even stopped by to see the band Wolf Alice in concert.

For the night on the town, the Don’t Worry Darling director opted for a sleeveless black slip-dress paired with leather boots and a matching leather purse. Olivia wore her golden brunette tresses straight down in their natural style, and she rocked multiple silver earrings while going for a minimal makeup look. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer looked chic in a preppy blue sweater vest, a white button-up paired underneath, and pinstriped trousers. Harry opted for casual white Vans for his footwear – a polar opposite color choice from Olivia.

Onlookers that night told the Daily Mail that Harry was “serious throughout the meal” and that he also “seemed withdrawn.” Olivia was seen laughing and smiling as she chatted with her friends throughout the evening, while Harry appeared to not smile and keep his brows furrowed. The celebrity couple were also not photographed holding hands, as they typically are when spotted out and about.

Their dinner and concert date comes about two days after Olivia and her ex’s former nanny told the same outlet alleged details about the couple’s breakup. Their former employee told the Daily Mail that Jason allegedly got upset at Olivia for making Harry a salad and when she stormed off, Jason allegedly placed himself under the star’s car. However, despite the nanny’s claims, the ex-lovers released a joint statement to HollywoodLife disputing her statements.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in the statement. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex,” they added. “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.“

Jason and The O.C. alum dated for nearly a decade. They first met during a Saturday Night Live wrap party in 2011, and were engaged by 2013. The two never got married but were going strong until their split in Nov. 2020. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” Jason told GQ about the split. He then added, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Olivia and the Ted Lasso star share two kids together: Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8.