Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Head Home After Working Up A Sweat At The Gym Together: Photos

Couples who work out together stay together! That’s what they say, right? Or maybe it’s just what we’re saying because we love Harry Styles, 28, and Olivia Wilde, 38, as a couple, and we were elated to see them leaving the gym together on Friday, Nov. 11. Especially because Harry recently battled the flu, and if he was in the gym exercising, then he must really be feeling better.

Last weekend, Harry was forced to cancel three of his sold-out Los Angeles concert dates just hours before he was set to take the stage at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, but on Friday, he and Olivia were seen leaving a Studio City gym. This also comes a few days after he made a return to the stage, so everyone who was worried about Harry can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Anyway, Olivia was pictured wearing a black crop top that revealed her abs — she also paired her top with high-waisted leggings and sneakers. Meanwhile, Harry wore a blue top and black shorts as he carried a green bag over his shoulder.

As you can probably tell, Harry’s been pretty busy lately, so we’re not surprised by his health taking a hit several days ago. In addition to his 22-month worldwide tour, which will finish in Italy in 2023, Harry recently launched a movie career with Don’t Worry Darling and his latest release, My Policeman, which dropped on Amazon Prime over the weekend. His career is at an all-time high, and while he might have a little too much going on all at once, it doesn’t look like he’s going to let anything like the flu stop him from chasing his dreams.