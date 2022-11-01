Harry Styles Does ‘Grease’ Dance Moves While Dressed As Danny Zuko For Halloween Show: Watch

“Tell me about it, stud!” Harry Styles celebrated Halloween with an epic performance, dressed as the classic character Danny Zuko from Grease, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Monday, October 31. The popstar, 28, did his best John Travolta impression and broke out some moves that harkened back to the 1971 musical comedy at the show in a fan-shot video from the show.

Donning a leather jacket and slicking back his hair (which looked like it was dyed jet-black), Harry danced around the stage, notably showing off that he was “Born to Hand Jive,” as he did the classic move at the edge of the stage. The only difference between Harry’s leather jacket and the classic Danny Zuko look, was that it seemed like Harry’s had a bedazzled red design on the back. Other fan-shot photos showed that under the leather jacket, the Fine Line singer rocked a cutoff black shirt a red bedazzled design that read, “Harryween” on the back.

Besides Harry dressed as Danny Zuko, his band members also dressed in costumes inspired by the musical. His drummer appeared to be wearing a Pink Lady jacket, while the guitarist rocked a Rydell High gym uniform. While he may not have broken out the classic song “Greased Lightning,” Harry did close his main set with a cover of “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” according to Setlist.fm.

Harry’s no stranger to dressing up for Halloween, especially for his concerts! When he celebrated All Hallows Eve at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2021, he took influence from The Wizard of Oz and dressed as Judy Garland’s Dorothy, complete with a pair of ruby red slippers. For that show, he included a cover of “Over the Rainbow” in the encore.

It’s not clear if Harry’s girlfriend Olivia Wilde attended the show or if she dressed as Sandy to match her boyfriend. Olivia has attended a number of shows on Harry’s recent run “Love on Tour” and was often seen dancing along to the music from the crowd. She showed her support for her beau even when she wasn’t at the gig, by wearing some of Harry’s merch while hitting the gym earlier in October.

The Danny Zuko outfit wasn’t Harry’s only recent surprise look. When the singer dropped the music video for his latest album’s opening song “Music for Sushi Restaurant” on October 27, he rocked a long beard and went shirtless in the mermaid-inspired music video.