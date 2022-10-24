Olivia Wilde Rocks Harry Styles’ Tour Merch While Working Out At The Gym: Photo

Olivia Wilde is supporting her man! The 38-year-old filmmaker was seen heading to the gym in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 24 rocking a gray hoodie from Harry Styles‘ Love On Tour merchandise line. The sweater was gray with “Harry’s House” written on the left chest. There is a similar hoodie in black available on Harry’s official website for $70 that includes a photo of his album cover on the back. The mom of two paired the cozy hoodie with black leggings and black sneakers and wore her hair up. She completed the workout ‘fit with a yellow tote and brown sunglasses.

While Olivia and the 28-year-old British superstar have not publicly confirmed their relationship, they have proven they’re in love and committed time and time again ever since they were first spotted holding hands at a wedding in Jan. 2021. From kissing on A-list European yacht cruises to flirting on the streets of New York City, the couple has not been shy about showing affection toward each other. Plus, when fans thought the pair had broken up amid the turbulent promotion of Olivia’s film Don’t Worry Darling, in which Harry starred, they proved they were just fine after Olivia was spotted having the time of her life at Harry’s tour in New York and North Carolina. A video of Olivia busting a move at Harry’s Raleigh tour stop can be seen below.

HollywoodLife previously confirmed the “Golden” hitmaker and Olivia are better than ever thanks to a source close to the couple giving HL the EXCLUSIVE scoop. “Despite rumors suggesting that there was trouble in their relationship, this entire experience has, in fact, made them stronger than ever,” the insider divulged. “They both really wanted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight when they were promoting this film and they think that they did this. The love that they share this unbreakable bond, and they are both so supportive of each other’s careers and would never do anything to let that come in the way of their relationship.”

Olivia was also seen heading in and out of the gym last week on Friday, Oct. 21 just days after she dealt with more drama regarding her broken relationship with her ex and the father of her children Jason Sudeikis, 47, and her relationship timeline with Harry. Jason and Olivia found their relationship at the center of an interview given to the Daily Mail by their former nanny, who claimed Jason tried to stop Olivia from leaving their house by lying in front of her car after he found out she made her “special salad dressing” for Harry.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the actors said in a statement given to HollywoodLife regarding the interview. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.” Olivia then mocked the salad dressing debacle by sharing the recipe to her Instagram Story.