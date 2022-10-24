Olivia Wilde Rocks Harry Styles’ Tour Merch While Working Out At The Gym: Photo

Olivia Wilde wore the hoodie one week after she and her ex, Jason Sudeikis, denied rumors about the downfall of their relationship started by their former nanny. See here!

By:
October 24, 2022 5:50PM EDT
Olivia Wilde
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Oliva Wilde wipes happy tears from her face and nose as she gets emotional during boyfriend Harry Style's banner rasied during concert inside Madison Square Garden. Olivia was having a blast at the 15th and final residency show. The actress was greeted and hugged Gayle King was suprised Harry with the massive banner that rose to the roof. Olivia chatted for over an hour with many of the family and crew in support of Harry wearing her white furry boa that she wore during the entire final show. 21 Sep 2022 Pictured: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Gayle King. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA900271_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde 'Don't Worry Darling' film premiere, New York, USA - 19 Sep 2022
Image Credit: GP / MEGA

Olivia Wilde is supporting her man! The 38-year-old filmmaker was seen heading to the gym in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 24 rocking a gray hoodie from Harry Styles‘ Love On Tour merchandise line. The sweater was gray with “Harry’s House” written on the left chest. There is a similar hoodie in black available on Harry’s official website for $70 that includes a photo of his album cover on the back. The mom of two paired the cozy hoodie with black leggings and black sneakers and wore her hair up. She completed the workout ‘fit with a yellow tote and brown sunglasses.

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde was spotted wearing Harry Styles’ Love On Tour merch at the gym in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2022 (Photo: GP / MEGA)

While Olivia and the 28-year-old British superstar have not publicly confirmed their relationship, they have proven they’re in love and committed time and time again ever since they were first spotted holding hands at a wedding in Jan. 2021. From kissing on A-list European yacht cruises to flirting on the streets of New York City, the couple has not been shy about showing affection toward each other. Plus, when fans thought the pair had broken up amid the turbulent promotion of Olivia’s film Don’t Worry Darling, in which Harry starred, they proved they were just fine after Olivia was spotted having the time of her life at Harry’s tour in New York and North Carolina. A video of Olivia busting a move at Harry’s Raleigh tour stop can be seen below.

Olivia Wilde
A close-up of the Harry Styles merchandise worn by Olivia Wilde (Photo: GP / MEGA)

HollywoodLife previously confirmed the “Golden” hitmaker and Olivia are better than ever thanks to a source close to the couple giving HL the EXCLUSIVE scoop. “Despite rumors suggesting that there was trouble in their relationship, this entire experience has, in fact, made them stronger than ever,” the insider divulged. “They both really wanted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight when they were promoting this film and they think that they did this. The love that they share this unbreakable bond, and they are both so supportive of each other’s careers and would never do anything to let that come in the way of their relationship.”

@wtfanum

ok miss olivia get into it #hslot #hslotraleigh #harrystyles #fyp #ForYouPizza #loveontour

♬ original sound – anum

Olivia was also seen heading in and out of the gym last week on Friday, Oct. 21 just days after she dealt with more drama regarding her broken relationship with her ex and the father of her children Jason Sudeikis, 47, and her relationship timeline with Harry. Jason and Olivia found their relationship at the center of an interview given to the Daily Mail by their former nanny, who claimed Jason tried to stop Olivia from leaving their house by lying in front of her car after he found out she made her “special salad dressing” for Harry. 

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the actors said in a statement given to HollywoodLife regarding the interview. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.” Olivia then mocked the salad dressing debacle by sharing the recipe to her Instagram Story.

More From Our Partners

ad