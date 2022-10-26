Harry Styles Seemingly Boycotts Adidas By Rocking Vans In Concert Before Brand Drops Kanye West

Harry Styles made a major statement when he wore red Vans sneakers to his concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 24. Normally, Harry rocks Adidas x Gucci Gazelle shoes during most of his live show on this tour, but his decision to switch things up sent a big message to the brand. The fashion choice came before Adidas chose to cut ties with Kanye West following the rapper’s antisemitic comments on social media. Kanye had previously insisted that Adidas would “never” drop him, despite his antisemitic statements, but the brand proved him wrong with its Oct. 25 decision.

ATTENTIONE ⚠️⚠️⚠️#HarryStyles HA TRADITO! PER LA PRIMA VOLTA DURANTE IL TOUR STOP ALLE ADIDAS. HA PREFERITO LE VANS pic.twitter.com/xqX7rNXQoL — 𝓝𝓲𝓪𝓵𝓵'𝓼 𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓻 💎 (@melano_comestai) October 26, 2022

Fans took to social media after noticing the subtle change in Harry’s wardrobe. Many praised and thanked him for taking a stand against a company that was seemingly standing by Kanye, who said that he was going to go “death con 3 on the Jews”, amidst other horrific comments, in his tweets earlier this month. However, on Oct. 25, Adidas officially announced that they would be dropping Kanye.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous and they violate the company’s values of diversity, inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.” Kanye has also been dropped by other brands, including Balenciaga, and has been banned from Instagram and Twitter. However, he has defended his comments in interviews, despite the obvious backlash.

Although Kanye posted his tweets at the beginning of October, his vile comments made headlines once again on Oct. 22 when antisemitic hate was spread via banners over the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. Those who hung the banners publicly supported Kanye by holding up one sign that read, “Kanye was right about the Jews.” This sparked a big conversation on social media, with celebrities joining in to stand by their Jewish friends and the Jewish people with statements of support. It also led to the widespread call for Adidas to drop Kanye.

Even Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, weighed in, posting a statement to her Twitter on Oct. 24. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”