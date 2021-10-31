Harry Styles Slays As Dorothy From ‘Wizard Of Oz’ In Blue Dress & Red Shoes For Halloween

Harry Styles has returned to New York City for a series of Halloween-themed shows, and dressed up as Dorothy Gale in the iconic ‘Wizard Of Oz’ costume.

Harry Styles cut a cool figure as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz when he took the stage at Madison Square Garden on October 30. The 27-year-old hitmaker has returned to New York City for two Halloween-themed concerts, and channeled Judy Garland‘s iconic character from the hit 1939 film. He wore a blue and white dress with red tights and a matching red bow in his hair, along with a pair of bright red slippers. He also carried a picnic basket with a toy dog, which resembled Dorothy’s Toto, inside.

“I look cute.” I love a man who’s self aware pic.twitter.com/IRbYtjaxk8 — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) October 31, 2021

He also surprised fans with a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in addition to his usual set list which included hits like “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You.” The former One Direction band member is no stranger to breaking down gender norms with eccentric outfits. He previously appeared on the December 2020 issue of Vogue in a lace dress and tuxedo jacket. “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away,” he told the outlet.

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play,” Harry continued. “I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything—anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself,” Styles added. “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

As fans would know, Harry has been dating Olivia Wilde, who he was recently spotted grabbing coffee with ahead of his shows at Madison Square Garden. Olivia cut a casual figure in a white tee which she paired with black leggings and white sneakers. She also donned a black protective face mask and dark shades as they attempted to keep a low profile.

While Harry has been traveling the US on his tour, Olivia has been spotted at multiple shows! In an interview with Vogue, published on October 12, the Booksmart director mentioned that she’s splitting her time between the United Kingdom — Harry’s home — and Los Angeles. “I’m finally driving a car. I feel really good about it,” the O.C. actress gushed. “I usually was in New York and not needing a car, but now that I don’t live there anymore and I live between L.A. and London, driving is now a thing where I’m like, ‘How am I going to participate in future innovation in a good way?’ I’ve been driving an electric car. And I’m like, ‘Ah, this does make me feel like a better human being.’”