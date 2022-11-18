Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Reportedly Split After Nearly 2 Years Together

Harry Styles, 28, and Olivia Wilde, 38, are reportedly moving on. According to PEOPLE, multiple sources confirmed on Friday, November 18, that the couple are “taking a break” amid ongoing drama surrounding their movie, Don’t Worry Darling. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad,” one of the sources told the outlet. “She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.” The source added that the duo are “still very close friends.” Another insider reportedly commented that, “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment, but had no received a response at the time of publication.

The news comes as a shock to fans, as Olivia and Harry have been seen leaving a Los Angeles gym together as recently as November 12. Even more surprising, Olivia was seen on November 15 at Harry’s Los Angeles show with her kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6. The duo began dating in January of 2021, but they’ve been dogged by rumors of malcontent among the cast of the movie Don’t Worry Darling, which Olivia directed, and Harry co-starred in. Further complicating matters was Olivia’s split with SNL alum Jason Sudeikis, 47, with whom she shares her children.

Olivia was infamously served custody papers onstage while presenting at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in August. Olivia and Jason’s former nanny then alleged drama between the former pair. Still, Olivia and Harry appeared to be on solid ground. And a source told us that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer had been the gorgeous actress’s “rock” amid all the tension. “As rough as this has been Olivia’s in a good head space and is taking all of this in stride and a big part of what’s getting her through is Harry, he’s been a total rock for her,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife for a November 1 report.

“She’s so grateful to have him with her in L.A. right now,” the source said. “Being able to spend somewhat normal days together and have a bit of a routine has been wonderful and it’s really helped Olivia shut out the noise from all the drama.”