Olivia Wilde Brings Kids Otis, 8, & Daisy, 6, to Harry Styles’ L.A. Concert

Olivia Wilde had a “plus two” with her at the Harry Styles show on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Olivia, 38, attended the extravaganza at the Kia Forum along with her and Jason Sudeikis’s two children, Otis and Daisy. In videos captured by fans, Olivia sat down with Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8. In another video, the Don’t Worry Darling director danced with her daughter as Harry, 28, performed his Grammy-nominated song, “As It Was.” From the footage shared by fans, Olivia and her kids had a great time at the show.

Olivia dancing 'As It Was' with her daughter Daisy at Harry's concert last night ✨ (via kelkiyana) pic.twitter.com/0I7nMAn9eH — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) November 16, 2022

Olivia with the kids at Harry's concert last night 💞 pic.twitter.com/BzLeAMRF6v — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) November 16, 2022

Harry and Olivia were first linked in January 2021, shortly after Olivia and Jason, 47, called off their engagement. Olivia and the One Direction member attended a wedding for his agent at the start of the year. They seemingly confirmed this budding romance by holding hands while strolling through the grounds of the luxurious San Ysidro Ranch, where the ceremony took place. In the year since this public display of affection, Harry and Olivia have enjoyed their love through the many ups and downs of their high-profile public affair.

One of the more recent “downs” came in mid-October, when a former nanny to Olivia and Jason spoke to Daily Mail about the last months of their waning relationship. The ex-nanny alleged that one night Olivia left Jason and their kids in the house to bring some of her “homemade salad dressing” to Harry while they worked on their movie, Don’t Worry Darling. Supposedly, Jason took this as evidence of infidelity, according to the ex-nanny, and threw a furious fit.

Both Jason and Olivia denied the wild accusations. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the ex-couple said in a joint statement to HollywoodLife. “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.“

During this latest drama, Harry has been “a total rock” for Olivia, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As rough as this has been, Olivia’s in a good head space and is taking all of this in stride, and a big part of what’s getting her through is Harry.”