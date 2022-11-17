Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles: Inside His ‘Sweet’ Bond With Her Kids Otis, 8, & Daisy, 6 (Exclusive)

Olivia Wilde had two very special VIP’s with her for Harry Styles‘ show on Tuesday, November 15 at the Kia Forum in Los Aneles. The Don’t Worry Darlings director brought her son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, who she shares with her ex Jason Sudeikis, to the sold out concert. “Her kids look up to Harry like he’s a super cool big brother and when they see him in concert, they literally think he’s a superhero,” a source close to the couple shared.

Olivia dancing 'As It Was' with her daughter Daisy at Harry's concert last night ✨ (via kelkiyana) pic.twitter.com/0I7nMAn9eH — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) November 16, 2022

Harry, 28, and Olivia, 38, who were first photographed holding hands in January 2021, shortly after she and Jason, 47, called off their engagement, have been together nearly two years and over that time he’s slowly gotten to know — and love — her kids. “Harry has gotten attached to them, they’re a part of the package that comes with Olivia. Because he loves her, he loves them.”

According to a second source Harry’s “great bond” with the adorable tots means the world to their proud mom Olivia. “Daisy and Otis are her everything, so of course it melts her heart to see how lovely he is with them,” says the insider. “He has real conversations with them and remembers all the important things, it’s obvious that he genuinely cares. And they’re both totally taken with him too, it’s very sweet. Olivia‘s so pleased that her kids get on with Harry so well, it’s just one of the many reasons she adores him.”

Another big plus on Harry’s side — she can totally count on him when things get tough. The House alum is going through a messy custody battle with Jason that took a turn for the bizarre last month when their former nanny spoke out in a tell-all interview with the Daily Mail. The un-named nanny claimed that Olivia left Jason for Harry and during a blow out fight the Ted Lasso star threw a furious fit and laid on the ground in front of her car to stop her from leaving the house.

Both Jason and Olivia denied the accusations. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the ex-couple said in a joint statement to HollywoodLife. “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.“

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Harry has been “a total rock” for Olivia during the very public battle. “As rough as this has been, Olivia’s in a good head space and is taking all of this in stride, and a big part of what’s getting her through is Harry,” a source shared last month.