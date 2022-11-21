How Kendall Jenner Feels About Maintaining A Friendship With Devin Booker After Split (Exclusive)

The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, 27, has been dating Devin Booker, 26, on and off for the last two years, and following their most recent split, the model wants to keep things friendly, a source close to the star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kendall and Devin have experienced their ups and downs throughout their relationship so nobody was surprised when they heard that they had broken up again,” the insider said. “Kendall has no issue maintaining a friendship with Devin, but she doesn’t see any possibility of reconciliation. She feels like that ship has sailed and is looking forward to enjoying the single life for a while now.”

The source also revealed that what plagued the relationship this time around was similar to what split the pair up before. “Some of the same issues that arose last time they split were still present in their current relationship,” they said. “Factors such as Devin wanting to put his career before relationship priorities while Kendall is looking for something more serious than what Devin can offer at this point.” The pal also told HL that Kendall is in good spirits, as she has a good support system. “Kendall is handling the break up fairly well and having her girlfriends and family around her has helped quite a bit.”

Several sourced confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE on Nov. 21, after the pair recently reconciled this summer, after their June split. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” the outlet’s source claimed. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.” Kendall, who is known for keeping her love life private, went Instagram official with Devin in Feb. 2021, however, the two began dating in 2020.

Kendall opened up about her relationship during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April. When asked if she watched her then-boyfriend’s basketball games, she responded with a thrilling yes. “Of course [I do]. I watch every game unless I have—last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I like sit with my phone wherever I am,” she said at the time. “Yeah, [I became a sports nut because of this]. I’ve always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé [Kardashian]. I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young so I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time.”

Just last month, the 5’10” Vogue cover model appeared at the Phoenix Suns game alongside her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, 73. So clearly, Kendall and Devin were trying to make things work until very recently. And in April 2017, the brunette beauty told Harper’s Bazaar that she would only go public about serious relationships. “I’m not marrying anyone,” she said at the time. “I’m not engaged. There’s nothing long-term or serious like that in my life. If I’m not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don’t even know what it is, why would I let the world know?”