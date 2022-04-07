Kendall & Kylie Jenner Sit Courtside To Support Devin Booker At Suns & Clippers Game: Photos

Go Suns! The Jenner sisters had the best seats in the house to watch Kendall’s beau, Devin Booker, play against the LA Clippers.

Kendall Jenner, 26, sat with her sister Kylie Jenner, 24, at the Phoenix Suns’ game on Wednesday, April 6. The famous siblings were there to support Kendall’s boyfriend Devin Booker, 25. As the NBA shooting guard and his team played against the Los Angeles Clippers, Kendall and Kylie watched from courtside seats at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. They seemed very into the game, and Kendall had a big smile on her face while watching her beau play.

Of course, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alums were all glammed up for the big game. Kendall rocked a casual white crop top, as well as a colorful miniskirt and knee-high black boots that showcased her long legs. The model’s red hair makeover that she debuted at Paris Fashion Week in February was also on display at the game.

Meanwhile, Kylie, who gave birth to her son only two months ago, sported an oversized green coat, black leather pants, and a pair of blue heels. The makeup mogul was seen holding a margarita at one point during the game. Even though the Suns lost to the Clippers 109-113, the sisters were still proud to be there and support Devin.

Kendall and her basketball beau have been dating since June 2020. She’s been seen supporting Devin at his NBA games and they also sometimes hang out with other celebrity couples like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Devin’s also been supportive of Kendall’s career endeavors, such as her 818 Tequila brand.

“Devin and Kendall overall just vibe really well,” a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She generally is a private person, but her relationship with him is so special to her that she wants to show him off. He brings out a playful side to her and she’s excited about that. They’re enjoying the time together while their schedules allow for it.”