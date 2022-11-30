Hailey Bieber Rocks Tiny Red Mini Dress & Holds Hands With Justin Bieber After Dinner With Kendall Jenner

Friends’ night out! Hailey Bieber, 26, looked great while enjoying a night out with husband Justin Bieber, 28, and BFF Kendall Jenner, 27, on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The A-listers hit up their regular spot, snagging some sushi and bites at the posh Malibu eatery Nobu.

While it was a chilly evening off the coast, the trio still brought their fashion A-game. Hailey nailed sexy winter style wearing an red sweater dress. Showcasing her fabulous figure, the off-the-shoulder mini showed off both her toned shoulders and long legs.

She went classic with beauty, teaming smooth, dewy skin and bold brown lips with a dark chignon hairdo. Chunky Oxford loafers with white socks gave the look a quirky, contemporary touch along with a little sky-blue faux fur purse, Meanwhile, little gold earrings were there to frame Hailey’s face perfectly.

Hailey’s hubby Justin went with a skater-chic style. He wore a grey hoodie with ripped jeans and a hot pink beanie. Though he had on a white belt, it didn’t look like it was doing much to hold up his sagging 2000s-style denim.

Hailey embraced Kendall with a huge hug when she arrived at the restaurant. There, the second-youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister embraced off-duty model chic in a suede coat, white tee shirt, and relaxed black jeans.

The newly-single star, who split with NBA player beau Devin Booker last week, played up her natural features with some blush and bronzer while keeping her chocolate locks down loosely. Also along for the evening, but not photographed, was pal Justine Skye.

Hailey looked like she was feeing much better than earlier in the week when she took to Instagram to share her struggles with an “apple-sized” ovarian cyst. Listing her symptoms in a video, she told fans, “It’s painful and achey(sic) and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways…I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”