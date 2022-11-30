Kendall Jenner Poses In Lace Bra & Fitted Jeans For Sexy Campaign: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 27, opted to end her birthday month with a sexy campaign for Own Denim, which featured snapshots of her in a lace bra (see the PHOTOS HERE). The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some of the gorgeous photos, and we are obsessed! Kendall rocked a pair of mid-rise jeans complete with a matching denim vest and lifted her top to show off some skin. The brunette beauty wore her tresses in chic loose waves, adding to her effortlessly cool look.

In the second photo of her carousel post, the bombshell sported a black lace bra, a brown silk blouse, and high-waisted denim trousers. Kendall wore the satin blouse almost completely unbuttoned to show off the sexy lingerie, and many of her 264 million followers took to the comments section to gush over her look. “Hello perfection,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “A rare breed of beauty you are Kendall.” Even her sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, took to the comments section to add a flame emoji to the post.

The stunning campaign snapshots come just over one week after news of Kendall and her ex, Devin Booker‘s split broke, as first reported by PEOPLE. The athlete and model ended their relationship “quietly” in October after dating for over two years. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” the outlet’s source claimed. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

This is not the first time that Devin and Kendall breakup, as the two were on-and-off throughout their relationship. They were first linked to each other in April 2020, after taking a road trip together. Later, in Feb. 2021, the ex couple went Instagram official in a series of romantic posts just in time for Valentine’s Day. Kendall and Devin even attended her sister, Kourtney Kardashian‘s Italy wedding together in May 2022, but sadly split one month later. Despite their most recent split, Kendall hopes to maintain a friendship with Devin, according to a source close to the 27-year-old.

Kendall famously keeps her romantic life relatively private, but she has talked about her then-boyfriend in a few interviews. In April, the reality TV star appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show and gushed about being a fan of her ex when Jimmy Kimmel asked her if she watched his games. “Of course [I do]. I watch every game unless I have—last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I like sit with my phone wherever I am,” she said at the time. “Yeah, [I became a sports nut because of this]. I’ve always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé [Kardashian]. I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young so I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time.”