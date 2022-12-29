Hailey Bieber Stuns In Completely See-Through Brown Strapless Dress: Photos

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old rocked a sheer brown strapless dress with a hip-high slit that showed off her tiny thong and toned abs beneath.

Hailey’s silky brown strapless dress featured a subtle floral lace handkerchief around her chest while the rest of the fitted gown hugged her frame perfectly and showed off her bare stomach and waist. Under the dress, Hailey’s skinny-strap G-string thong was clearly visible while a plunging slit on the side of the skirt revealed her long, toned legs. As for her glam, Hailey had her chocolate brown hair down in loose, natural waves while a light pink sparkly smokey eye and a glossy red lip tied her look together.

Hailey has been rocking a bunch of sexy dresses lately and aside from this brown frock, another one of our favorites was her tight black mini dress. Hailey posted a photo of herself wearing the tight black square-neck dress with gold buttons down the front and a white satin trimmed hemline. On top of her mini, she rocked an oversized pale yellow fur Bottega Veneta Coat and she accessorized with a pair of Saint Laurent Justify Boots and a Prada Re-Edition 2000 Nylon Mini Bag.

Another dress she wore recently that was absolutely gorgeous was at Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday party. Hailey rocked a teal Vivienne Westwood Spring 2023 Dress that had a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline that revealed ample cleavage and a tight corset bodice that accentuated her tiny waist. She topped her look off with a pair of black furry Saint Laurent Roy Mule Sandals and a bold red lip.

When Hailey isn’t dressed to the nines, she is usually dressed down but her outfits are just as chic. Recently, Hailey rocked a Vintage Tupac Tee with an oversized We11Done Beige Lambskin Trim Jacket on top. She accessorized her look with Mudd Pearl jewelry and a sparkly smokey eye.