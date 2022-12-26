Kendall Jenner Stuns In Red Sequin Backless Dress For Annual Kardashian Xmas Party: Photo

Kendall Jenner, 27, looked incredible while attending her family’s Christmas party this year. Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram to share several photos and video from the holiday fun and one included a photo of the model standing in a red dress that had an open back section with ruffles. She struck an over-the-shoulder pose and had her long hair down and curled, in the snapshot.

The beauty’s makeup seemed to be on point and included red lipstick and some eyeliner. Her sparkling choice was the perfect representation of Christmas and proved she can wear just about anything and looked amazing. “Merry Christmas everyone 🎄❤️,” Kris captioned the Christmas-themed post.

In addition to Kylie and Stormi, the set up of the bash could be seen, in a video, and it included mesmerizing red Christmas trees, a fireplace, and gorgeous flowers hanging from the ceiling. Clips of Khloe Kardashian in a red dress and Kim Kardashian in a silver dress could also be seen, as well as a photo of Kourtney Kardashian donning a white dress and a clip of Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4, wearing matching ivory and black dresses. North West, 9, was also spotted singing “Snowman” by Sia in a sparkly black pantsuit.

Kendall and her family’s Christmas bash comes after Kendall made headlines for posing in a FWRD campaign in various sexy lingerie sets. They included a black bra and matching panties with sheer tights and a black bra with jeans and a black cowboy hat. She also showed off a long-sleeved gray sweatshirt that she paired with royal blue sheer tights, and a sleeveless white sheer dress that had patterns on it.

Just a few weeks before the FWRD photos, Kendall posed for Own Denim and looked just as epic. She wore a silky brown long-sleeved button-down shirt that was opened and a black lacy bra with dark jeans and pointy black boots, in one photo, and the bra and light-colored jeans in another. She had her hair down and flaunted a natural-looking fresh face that brought out her beauty in a memorable way.