Hailey Bieber Stuns In Strapless Cutout Mini Dress & Stockings With Justin Bieber At Lori Harvey’s Party

Hailey Bieber paired the sleeveless look with sheer tights as she confidently walked outside by cameras while making her way in and out of Lori Harvey's 26th birthday bash.

January 14, 2023 11:08AM EST
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lori Harvey puts on a sexy display in a black dress as she celebrates her 26th birthday at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood. Pictured: Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Lori Harvey and boyfriend Damson Idris hold hands as they exit Lavo restaurant after celebrating Lori's 26th birthday party with friends in West Hollywood. Pictured: Lori Harvey, Damson Idris BACKGRID USA 14 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: PEMA, HEDO

Hailey Bieber, 26, recently turned heads at Lori Harvey‘s 26th birthday bash. The model showed off a black sleeveless dress that had cutouts on the sides and black sheer tights as she attended the event with her husband Justin Bieber. She had her hair up with some strands hanging down the sides of her face and accessorized with dangling hoop earrings.

Hailey in her eye-catching dress. (HEDO / BACKGRID)

The beauty also carried a black purse over one shoulder and added black pointy heels to the look. Her makeup was on point and included pink lipstick. She confidently made her way past cameras as they flashed photos of her and appeared relaxed.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey both attended Lori’s birthday party. (HEDO / BACKGRID)

Justin, 28, who joined his wife for the fun, also looked casually stylish. He wore a pink shirt over a white jacket with baggy blue jeans. He added a gray knit cap and white sneakers to his look and walked behind Hailey at one point.

Before Hailey and Justin made headlines for their outing at Lori’s event, they did so on a dinner date last week. The lovebirds enjoyed food in West Hollywood, CA as they matched in gray outfits. Hailey’s included an oversized gray pinstriped suit with a matching crop top and black bulky boots, and Justin’s included a gray hoodie over a white top, oversized jeans, and white slip-on shoes from his Drew line.

Around the same time as their dinner, Hailey took to Instagram to share several photos and video of herself looking incredible in a Pink Panther leather jacket as well as a red fuzzy hat. “cozy fuzzy things,” she appropriately captioned the fun post.

This week, Hailey’s memorable fashion statements also included a crop top that had the words, “nepo baby” on it. It caught the eye of Gwyneth Paltrow, who, like Hailey, comes from a famous family. The actress wrote, “I might need a few of these,” in the comments section of a post sharing a photo of Hailey wearing the shirt.

