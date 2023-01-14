Hailey Bieber Stuns In Strapless Cutout Mini Dress & Stockings With Justin Bieber At Lori Harvey’s Party

Hailey Bieber, 26, recently turned heads at Lori Harvey‘s 26th birthday bash. The model showed off a black sleeveless dress that had cutouts on the sides and black sheer tights as she attended the event with her husband Justin Bieber. She had her hair up with some strands hanging down the sides of her face and accessorized with dangling hoop earrings.

The beauty also carried a black purse over one shoulder and added black pointy heels to the look. Her makeup was on point and included pink lipstick. She confidently made her way past cameras as they flashed photos of her and appeared relaxed.

Justin, 28, who joined his wife for the fun, also looked casually stylish. He wore a pink shirt over a white jacket with baggy blue jeans. He added a gray knit cap and white sneakers to his look and walked behind Hailey at one point.

Before Hailey and Justin made headlines for their outing at Lori’s event, they did so on a dinner date last week. The lovebirds enjoyed food in West Hollywood, CA as they matched in gray outfits. Hailey’s included an oversized gray pinstriped suit with a matching crop top and black bulky boots, and Justin’s included a gray hoodie over a white top, oversized jeans, and white slip-on shoes from his Drew line.

Around the same time as their dinner, Hailey took to Instagram to share several photos and video of herself looking incredible in a Pink Panther leather jacket as well as a red fuzzy hat. “cozy fuzzy things,” she appropriately captioned the fun post.

This week, Hailey’s memorable fashion statements also included a crop top that had the words, “nepo baby” on it. It caught the eye of Gwyneth Paltrow, who, like Hailey, comes from a famous family. The actress wrote, “I might need a few of these,” in the comments section of a post sharing a photo of Hailey wearing the shirt.