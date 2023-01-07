Hailey Bieber Rocks Oversized Pinstriped Suit & Crop Top & Husband Justin Twins In Oversized Jeans

Hailey Bieber, 26, and her husband Justin Bieber, 28, looked stylish in outfits with matching color tones during a recent dinner date. The model wore an oversized gray pinstriped suit with a matching crop top and black bulky boots during the outing, while the singer rocked a gray hoodie over a white top, oversized jeans, and white slip-on shoes from his Drew line. She also had her hair pulled back and accessorized with thick gold earrings as he added a dark brown knit cap to his look.

Hailey and Justin’s latest date comes just a few weeks after they were photographed holding hands while doing some last-minute holiday shopping. They also wore baggy casual yet fashionable outfits then and they included a tan coat over a black crop top, baggy jeans, and black shiny loafers for Hailey, and a black jacket over a dark red sweatshirt that was over a long white shirt, baggy jeans, and dark blue and white sneakers for Justin.

After the outing, the lovebirds enjoyed time in Aspen, CO, where it was snowy and perfect for the winter time. Hailey took to Instagram to share a “holiday photo dump” of the fun moments they had there. One black and white photo showed the husband and wife cuddling while outside in the snow, and another showed Hailey in a black sleeveless dress with multiple cut-outs in the back. There were also a few videos of the beauty happily dancing during a New Year’s Eve party in the dress and having fun in the snow.

When Hailey’s not enjoying her eventful life with Justin, she’s taking in joy from the lives of some close family and friends. A source recently told us that she cried “happy tears” over her cousin Ireland Baldwin‘s baby news. “[Hailey] started crying happy tears,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows it’s something [Ireland] has wanted for a long time” and is “so thrilled” that her cousin “is going to be a mom.”

“Hailey sees how close Ireland and her mom are,” the source added, referring to Kim Basinger, “and she knows Ireland is going to give that baby all the love in the world. She already has a maternal nature about her, and she’s so grateful there’s gonna be a new baby in the family for everyone to love on.”