Ireland Baldwin, 27, Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 1st Child With Sonogram Photo

Ireland Baldwin revealed on New Year’s Eve that she is going to be a mom! The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, 27, took to her Instagram on Saturday, Dec 31 to announce her pregnancy with her boyfriend André Allen Anjos, the Grammy-winning musician also known as RAC. Alongside a snap of their sonogram, Ireland celebrated the news of the couple’s first child with a cheery message for her fans by writing, “Happy New Year!”

The exciting news comes with some other big changes in the Portland-based couple’s lives as they recently announced they will be opening a cafe and wine bar together in Oregon called Good Times! The endeavor is the first for the couple’s accompanying lifestyle brand of the same name, according to Eater. “Most of the brands we’re working with are my friends,’” Ireland told the outlet. “So it’s a communal thing with the boutique and cafe, because we’re all kind of a family that’s working on this together.” She added, “We’re trying to make this as cottagecore cuteness as possible. The whole coastal grandma thing is happening.”

While very little is publicly known about Ireland and Andre’s relationship, it has been reported they have been dating since July 2021. Andre was also reportedly previously married and split with his wife in 2021.

Meanwhile, the big pregnancy post also comes after Ireland’s other big announcement for her new hairdo! The model revealed she had chopped off her long blonde hair in November for a gorgeous red-hued buzzcut look. “Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you’ll never do,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bullsh*t since I was 17. It’s long overdue for a restart/refresh.”

“I’ve always wanted to do this but I was always scared,” she concluded her message. “Now that I don’t care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever. Buzz by @hairmettle.”