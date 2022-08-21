Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzzcut Makeover: Before & After Photos

Ireland Baldwin, 26, surprised her Instagram followers on Aug. 20, when she revealed she got a buzzcut, in two new pics. The model, who usually has long hair, showed off the very short blonde look as she smiled and posed in a gray t-shirt. She also appeared to be makeup-free with a fresh face as some of her arm tattoos were on display.

Ireland, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, added a cheeky caption that pointed out her determination and confidence to the pic. “don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle 💕,” it read. Once the photo went public, her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“it looks good!” one follower exclaimed while another called her “the prettiest girl ever.” A third wrote, “You look INCREDIBLE” and a fourth shared, “I bet that felt liberating.” Others compared her new hairstyle to their own.

Ireland’s new hair length comes after she spent years showing off long hair on the runway and more. She took to her Instagram story to share more details about the cut and why she decided to do it. “Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you’ll never do. My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bullsh*t since I was 17. It’s long overdue for a restart/refresh,” she wrote.

“I’ve always wanted to do this but I was always scared,” she added. “Now that I don’t care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever. Buzz by @hairmettle.”

Just a couple of weeks before Ireland got attention for her buzzcut, she got attention for sharing a pic of herself wearing a white patterned bikini top. The beauty captioned the post, which included other eye-catching pics of her surroundings, with “life lately.” She had her long red hair down at the time and received another long list of compliments for her style and openness to share memorable moments from her days.