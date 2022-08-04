Ireland Baldwin Rocks White Bikini As She Gives A Glimpse Into ‘Life Lately’

August 4, 2022
Ireland Baldwin is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “life lately,” and in one photo she rocked a plunging white string bikini with little graphics all over it.

Ireland started off her slideshow with a selfie rocking a white string bikini that was plunging, revealing ample cleavage. The triangle top was covered in a print featuring all different pictures of lemons, seashells, bread, and more. In the photo, she had her red hair down and natural while parted in the middle. She opted out of any makeup except for a glossy pink lip.

Ireland has been rocking a ton of swimsuits lately and each one has been sexier than the next. Ireland was on vacation in Italy a few weeks ago when she posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a pink string bikini with the caption, “boats n hoes n babies.” Her bikini featured a tiny top and matching side-tie bottoms that were super cheeky in the back.

Aside from this suit, she also rocked another two-piece featuring a triangle top with matching high-rise bottoms. The bikini featured a blue print with bright yellow, red, and green cartoon flowers all over it. The top had an underwire that revealed ample cleavage while the bottoms were super cutout on the sides.

That wasn’t the only sexy suit Ireland wore, and she posted a photo of herself taken from behind as she swam in the ocean completely naked and the photo showed her bare backside.

