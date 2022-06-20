Ireland Baldwin Slays In Cheeky Pink String Bikini While On Vacation In Italy: Photos

Ireland Baldwin is always wearing some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did on her most recent vacation to Italy. The 26-year-old posted a bunch of photos from her trip while she tanned in a boat and swam in the ocean.
Ireland posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking the pink string bikini with the caption, “boats n hoes n babies.” Her bikini featured a tiny tp and matching side-tie bottoms that were extremely cheeky in the back.
Aside from this suit, she also rocked another two-piece featuring a triangle top with matching high-rise bottoms. The bikini featured a blue print with bright yellow, red, and green cartoon flowers all over it. The top had an underwire that revealed ample cleavage while the bottoms were super cutout on the sides.
She posted the photos with the hilarious caption, “I have eaten so many clams here that I am becoming a clam. I am clam girl. I’ve always dreamt of becoming a Marvel superhero and I think ClamGirl works.”
As if her photos couldn’t get any sexier, Ireland posted a photo of herself taken from behind as she swam in the ocean completely naked and the photo showed her bare backside.
Ireland is always rocking sexy outfits and aside from bikini photos, she recently posted a mirror selfie wearing a plunging white lace Fleur du Mal bodysuit with a completely sheer bra and bodice.
Ireland posted the photos with the caption, “Going out in @fleurdumalnyc.” In one photo taken from the side, you can clearly see the thong bottom of the one-piece which highlighted Ireland’s toned legs.