Ireland Baldwin Kisses Boyfriend In Front Of Eiffel Tower In Spaghetti Strap Sundress: Photos

Ireland Baldwin, 26, gave her boyfriend a steamy kiss while standing outside the Eiffel Tower on June 11.

By:
June 11, 2022 9:01PM EDT
Ireland Baldwin
View gallery
Paris Hilton Paris Hilton out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jun 2018
Eva Longoria is seen arriving ahead of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Nice Airport on May 25, 2022 in Nice, France. Pictured: Eva Longoria Ref: SPL5313877 250522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Olivia Wilde wears a floral Maxi dress with a fluffy coat in New York City Pictured: Olivia Wilde Ref: SPL5312212 200522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Ireland Baldwin gave her boyfriend, a musician called RAC, a romantic smooch while standing outside of the Eiffel Tower on June 11. She has been romantically linked with this particular beau, named Andre Allen Anjos, since July of 2021, according to her social media.

In the first a fourth snapshots in the Instagram post, the two are both seen wearing navy blue getups. Ireland rocked a satin dress, showing off her feminine arm tattoos, while RAC was in a dashing suit when the two embraced in Paris. She also posed with her cousin Alaia in one photo, while they held glasses of rosé outdoors in another. “Not a photobooth background,” the clever caption read.

Clearly no stranger to showing love to her boyfriend online, Ireland gushed over Andre on his birthday in January. “You are the most intelligent, patient, respectful, calming, generous, thrilling, sexy, and inspiring person I’ve ever met but most importantly, you continue to teach me how to be a better person,” she said affectionately while sharing a slew of quirky photos of the musician.

Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin (SplashNews.com)

However, it hasn’t been a year filled entirely with sunshine for Ireland. Her family faced some seriously tough times when her father Alec Baldwin accidentally fired off a prop gun that fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming a Western titled “Rust” in October of 2021.

A deeply affected Ireland made a statement about the incident a few days later. “My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins‘ family and friends,” she posted on her Instagram on October 22, 2021. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today,” she added.

On October 28, 2021, the actress and model took to her Instagram again to defend her father’s name after he faced much backlash from the public. “Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I’ve been getting… this beautiful comment stands alone,” she captioned under a screenshot warmly complimenting Alec’s personality during the tumultuous times. “I know my dad, you simply don’t. I love you, Dad,” she powerfully concluded.

More From Our Partners

ad