Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ Prop Gun That Killed Woman & Injured Man On Set Of New Film

Santa Fe police confirmed that Alec Baldwin ‘discharged’ a prop gun, killing DP Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Alec Baldwin, 63, “discharged” a prop gun that fatally killed a crew member on his film Rust. Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins died after the on-set incident, while director Joel Souza was injured, Santa Fe Police confirmed to DEADLINE. Baldwin was “unaware” of the “type of ammunition in the gun,” per the outlet. The shooting happened on location at the Bonanza Creek Ranch around 1:50 p.m. MDT, which prompted the set to go into immediate lockdown.

Hutchins, 42, was transported to Albuquerque, New Mexico’s University of New Mexico Hospital via helicopter shortly after the occurrence, where she died. Souza, also 42, underwent treatment for his injuries Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical facility, where he was brought via ambulance.

“Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western Rust, October 21, 2021, when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set,” police said, per DEADLINE. The outlet also reports that the investigation is open and active, and that no charges have been filed. HollywoodLife has also contacted the Santa Fe PD for a statement.

A statement was also issued by the Cinematographers Guild’s National President, John Lindley, as well as the National Executive Director, Rebecca Rhine. “We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set. The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation,” they said jointly.

Alec has posted several social media updates about his new film, including one earlier in the day of himself dressed in a western style costume. “Back to in person at the office. Blimey…it’s exhausting,” the dad of seven captioned the post. In the film, the 63-year-old plays character Harland Rust who helps his teenage grandson go on the run after he’s sentenced to a hanging for the accidental killing of a Kansas rancher. Alec is both starring in and producing the film.