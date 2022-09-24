Alec Baldwin’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 8 Children, From Oldest To Youngest

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin, 63, is now the proud father of eight children, who we’ve either gotten to know or have caught glimpses of throughout the years. The actor and comedian is known for being in some of the biggest films and television series, including Beetlejuice, 30 Rock, and Saturday Night Live, but perhaps his biggest role is that of a dad. He’s had the privilege of welcoming his children over the course of two marriages, including his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger from 1993 until 2002, and his current marriage to yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin, whom he married in 2012. Learn all about Alec’s kids below — including newest baby Ilaria, born on Sept. 22, 2022!

Ireland

Ireland Baldwin was born to Alec and Kim in 1995. As a fashion model and actress, she is Alec’s most famous child and quite the beauty. She started her career in 2013 and has appeared in various editorials for magazines, such as Grazia, and various films, including Grudge Match. Her other passion projects include activism work for PETA. In 2018, she posed nude for their “Go Naked Than Wear Fur” anti-fur campaign, 24 years after her mother did. In 2019, she became a professional DJ as well.

Carmen

Carmen Baldwin is Alec and Hilaria’s oldest child. She was born in 2013 and often appears on her parents’ social media accounts. After a rough custody battle for Ireland with Kim, Alec told PEOPLE that Carmen’s arrival “a second chance in a way” and Hilaria has called her an “artist.” The talented little girl has been seen exploring arts and crafts and makeup in various Instagram photos and her proud mom even revealed she “created” a shawl she wore in an adorable pic of her in Alec’s arms, which can be seen above.

Rafael

Rafael Baldwin is Alec and Hilaria’s second child and first son together. He was born in 2015 and is nicknamed “Rafa.” According to photos his mom shares, he loves playing with his siblings and even meditates! Alec once shared a photo of the tot in a meditation pose while sitting on a couch for the camera, which can be seen above, and Hilaria also revealed that he used to love to wear only pajamas. In July 2021, she took to Instagram to celebrate him “wearing clothes” with a cute pic that showed him wearing a plaid shirt and pants.

“Rafa is wearing clothes and I’m 💞😭,” she wrote in the caption. “He loves his pjs and he can always dress as he wishes…but it’s nice to see him this way too❣️I always want him to feel 100% Rafael.”

Leonardo

Leonardo Baldwin is Alec and Hilaria’s third child together. He was born in 2016 and is nicknamed “Leoncito.” The tot is often seen posing with his siblings in sweet photos and also posed in a close-up pic with his mom, who compared his looks to Alec. “Other than having the shape of my eyes he looks so Alec to me right now…Leonardo Ángel 💛,” she wrote in the caption of the pic, which can be seen above.

Romeo

Romeo Baldwin is Alec and Hilaria’s fourth child and he was born in 2018. The blonde little guy looks a lot like his siblings and is often showing off funny antics in videos and pics on his parents’ social media pages. Hilaria once shared that he loves the Peanuts comic strip and “says he’s Charlie Brown” in the caption of a pic that showed him dressed like the character. He also seems to love Spider-Man and posed with a Spider-Man birthday cake for his third birthday in a pic that Alec shared and can be seen above.

Eduardo

Eduardo Baldwin became Alec and Hilaria’s “rainbow baby” after the latter sadly suffered two miscarriages in 2019. He was born in 2020 and like his siblings, appears in several pics and videos on his parents’ social media. One incredibly cute photo shows him licking a lollipop, proving he loves sweet treats! “First child ate kale…5th child, with food up his nose, pulls this out of the cake and takes a giant lick 🍭,” Hilaria hilariously wrote in the caption of the gorgeous snapshot.

Lucia

Maria Lucia Baldwin is Alec and Hilaria’s sixth child together. The happy mom shared the first photo of the precious bundle of joy, which can be seen above, to her Instagram in March 2021 and it showed her sleeping while wearing an adorable pink onesie. “We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true 🤍,” she wrote in the caption. Since Alec and Hilaria used a surrogate to have baby Lucia, she’s very close in age to her brother, Eduardo, and it’s always amazing seeing them pose together for pics in memorable moments.

Ilaria

Alec welcomed his eighth child — and wife Hilaria’s seventh — on Sept. 22, 2022! The couple named their new baby girl Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, per an Instagram post made by Hilaria just two days later. The new mom snuggled up to her sweet newborn in the video, clearly over-the-moon about becoming a mom again.

“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” she wrote in the caption, revealing Ilaria weighed 6 Lbs. and 13 oz. at birth. “Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you,” she also said.