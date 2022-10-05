Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Lawsuit With Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Is Dropped & Filming Resumes

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Rust movie is back on after the husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on set after Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun, dropped the wrongful death lawsuit, according to a statement from Rust Movie Productions. While details of the settlement remain confidential, the statement, given by Halyna’s husband Matthew Hutchins, revealed the film will resume in January with the original cast and himself as executive producer.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” said Matthew on Wednesday (October 5). “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023.”

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Matthew continued in the statement. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Alec took to his Instagram to share the news and add that he was “pleased” about the settlement. “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” he wrote in part. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Joel Souza, the film’s director who was also injured in the shooting, said in a statement that the film will be finished in honor of Halyna’s legacy. “I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work,” Joel said. “In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family.”

In February, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in New Mexico on behalf of Halyna’s husband Matthew and their 9-year-old son Angelo. The lawsuit claimed that the Rust production team “committed major breaches of industry protocols” that “led to the senseless and tragic death” of Halyna. “This son has lost his mother. It is a young boy who will never have a mother,” the Hutchins family lawyer said during a press conference when announcing the lawsuit. “And a man who lost his wife, his soulmate. That goes on forever and ever,” he added.

Since Halyna’s death, Alec has claimed he is not at fault for it. Two months after the incident, he appeared on ABC News to say that though he cocked the gun, he never pulled the trigger. The actor said “that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.” He added, “I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never. Someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

However, in August, the FBI released their forensic report suggesting the gun would not have discharged without its trigger being pulled. Also, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office investigation is still open, with a recent letter from the District Attorney obtained by Deadline suggesting Alec may still be charged.