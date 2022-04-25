Alec Baldwin Seen Rehearsing With Gun On ‘Rust’ Set Just Before Halyna Hutchins Was Shot: Video

Video from the set of the doomed Rust film has now been released, showing Alec Baldwin rehearsing with the gun that fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In the clip, actually taken by Hutchins moments before she was shot, Baldwin, 64, can be seen practicing a “cross draw” at the mock church at the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Baldwin, dressed in 1880s-style Western wear, is shown drawing the F.lli Pietta 45 Long Colt Revolver to rehearse the scene. The practice shot gives a devastatingly haunting feel, detailing the moments before the prop gun misfired, killing Hutchins and seriously injuring director Joel Souza.

In the footage, which has no sound, Baldwin is seen practicing the move with the gun, pulling it out of his jacket and pointing almost directly at the camera. Hutchins then turns the camera around to fix a setting while Baldwin continues to rehearse. Both Hutchins and director Souza were directly in the line of fire of the gun before it went off.

View Related Gallery Alec Baldwin -- Photos Of The Actor Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 22 Jun 2021 Alec Baldwin watches play between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021

Souza told investigators previously that he overheard the phrase “cold gun” while preparing for the scene — industry speak that indicated the firearm was not loaded. He added, however, that he couldn’t recall if the crew checked the gun after returning from a lunch break before shooting the scene.

The video released by the Sante Fe, New Mexico’s sheriff’s office Monday is part of a number of files being used as evidence in the case to investigate what lead to the firearm mishap. The records also include crime scene photos, body cam footage, dash cam footage, DNA and fingerprint analyses, the medical examiner’s report, plus data extracted from Baldwin’s cell phone.

Related Link Related: Elon Musk: 5 Things To Know About The Tesla CEO Who Just Bought Twitter

“Today the sheriff’s office is releasing all files associated with our ongoing investigation,” said Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza in a statement. “The files are all related to the Rust movie set investigation and include lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video and staff photos collected throughout the course of this investigation.”

According to the Sheriff, “various components of the investigation remain outstanding including, FBI firearm and ballistic forensics along with DNA and latent fingerprint analysis.” He added, “Once these investigative components are provided to the sheriff’s office we will be able to complete the investigation to forward it to the Santa Fe District Attorney for review.”

Following the shooting, both the sheriff plus the district attorney said criminal charges for those involved — including Baldwin — were yet to be ruled out. They also noted they would not comment any further until the investigation is complete.

The family of Hutchins, however, has taken legal action against the Rust producers, including Baldwin. Lawyer Brian Panish filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Feb. 15 in New Mexico on behalf of Halyna’s husband Matthew and their 9-year-old son Angelo, according to multiple reports. The lawsuit specifically called out Baldwin and the film’s producers for their “reckless behavior” on the film’s set the day Halyna died (Oct. 21).