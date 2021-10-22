Halyna Hutchins: 5 Things To Know About The Cinematographer Killed After Alec Baldwin Misfires Prop Gun

Sante Fe police confirmed Alex Baldwin ‘discharged’ a prop gun on the set of his new film ‘Rust,’ fatally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Here are 5 things about the talented DP who sadly lost her life.

Tragedy struck Hollywood on Thursday, Oct. 21 when actor Alec Baldwin, 63, “discharged” a prop gun that fatally killed a crew member on his new film Rust. Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins died after the on-set incident while director Joel Souza, 42 was injured, Santa Fe Police confirmed to DEADLINE. Per the outlet, Baldwin was “unaware” of the “type of ammunition in the gun” which ultimately lead to the fateful accident. Police have confirmed the report, although the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. HollywoodLife has reached out to Alec’s rep for comment, but we did not yet receive a response.

Baldwin stars in the film — a Western set in 1880s Kansas — and it’s written and directed by Souza. Hutchins, a talented DP in the industry, was leading the visuals for the project. Here are 5 things about the cinematographer who tragically lost her life.

Halyna was a Los Angeles-based cinematographer View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halyna Hutchins (@halynahutchins) On her official website’s “about” section, Halyna described herself as a “Los Angeles based union cinematographer.” She also graduated from the AFI conservatory in 2015 and had since worked on a series of narrative shorts and features. The 42-year-old was also one of the 8 Female Cinematopgraphers for the 21st Century Fox DP Lab and was featured as one of the film industry’s “Rising Stars of Cinematography 2019” in American Cinematographer. Speaking of her time at AFI, Halyna told the magazine that it made her “rethink” who she was as an artist and how she wanted to work in the industry. “One thing I learned is that cinematography is not something you do by yourself. It’s a group [project]. You need to develop your own vision, but the key to a successful film is communication with your director and your team.”

Haylna was born in Ukraine and spoke both Russian & English

Halyna describes herself as originally hailing from Ukraine and then growing up on “a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle” — what a unique locale! The late artist also shared that she had a graduate degree in journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine and previously dabbled in investigative journalism “with British documentary productions in Europe” before settling in to cinematography. She also spoke both Russian and English, setting her apart for work in the states.

Taking whatever production assistant jobs she could in America, Halyna also shared with American Cinematographer that she worked in fashion photography as well to learn the “aesthetics of lighting — how you create the mood, the feeling.”

She worked on numerous artistic shorts & features

Across Halyna’s Instagram and website reels are numerous stills and clips from short films and features she’s worked on, ranging in genre and aesthetics. Since finishing her graduate work at AFI in 2015, she completed two features, Snowbound in Colorado and Darlin’. “Right now, I’m just really interested in finding fruitful collaborations,” she told American Cinematographer regarding her quest for continued experience. “To me, it’s the collaborative effort between creative minds that elevate each other’s work.”

She added, “I’m just hoping to find my Wong Kar-wai,” citing her inspiration from the renowned Hong Kong director who specializes in bold, immersive, atmospheric works.

Her work received critical acclaim

It’s no surprise Halyna was employed for a major feature starring an A-lister like Baldwin, considering her breadth of work she obtained over the years. In a post from Oct. 2020, the DP shared a poster from a film she photographed, Sunday’s Child, which was accepted to a few film festivals while the horror feature, Darlin’, premiered at the SXSW film festival in 2019. The film, directed by Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead), also played internationally at the Edinburgh Film Festival, Fantasia, London FrightFest, and more.

She stood in solidarity with the IATSE union

In some of Halyna’s last posts on Instagram, she shared photos from the New Mexico desert on the set of Rust. One of the shots — perhaps the most touching — was a large group pic of the film cast and crew as Halyna shouted out the IATSE, or The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union.

“Standing in #IAsolidarity with our @IATSE crew here in New Mexico on RUST,” Halyna wrote in the caption, reposting from another person working on the production. The historic strike, which honors the needs of the tireless workers in Hollywood who mostly operate behind the scenes, is still putting pressure on Hollywood to negotiate better working conditions and better pay.

Although we’re heartbroken at the tragedy of Halyna’s passing, her final days of living her passion and supporting her fellow artists to live their dreams with dignity and purpose is something to be acknowledged and remembered.