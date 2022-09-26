Alec Baldwin Gushes Over His Family, Says They ‘Kept Me Alive’ After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin expressed his gratitude for his family in an Instagram post on Sept. 26, writing that “my family has kept me alive” following the horrific fatal shooting nearly one year ago on the set of Rust in New Mexico, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The 64-year-old actor expressed his love to his family just days after his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38, gave birth to the couple’s 7th child on Sept. 22. He added in the post on his Instagram that his family are his “reason for living.”

In an emotional post, Alec shared photos of his children with his 2.5 Million Instagram followers. In the caption to the photo sequence, Alec wrote,

“These kids. All of them were born in 212. Same hospital. First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different, rooms. My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same. Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too.”

On Sept. 22, Alec was elated to announce the birth of his daughter, Ilaria Cataline Irena. “She’s here,” the actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his wife and the newborn baby shortly after delivery. “We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, Ilaria Catalina Irena. 9-22-22 6lbs 13oz. Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.”

According to a copy of a letter obtained by the New Mexican, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said four people from the set of Rust could be charged in connection with the shooting that killed Halyna and wounded director Joel Souza on Oct. 21, 2021. In the letter, the DA wrote, “One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin.” Alec’s attorney, Luke Nikas, responded to the letter to the D.A. in a statement given to HollywoodLife, which read, “Some media reports today draw false conclusions based on a letter from the Santa Fe Dist. Attorney. The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff’s report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case. And during my communications with the DA’s office just a few weeks ago, after the August 30 funding request was submitted, I was told that it would be premature to discuss the case because they had not yet reviewed the file or deliberated about their charging decision. It is irresponsible to report otherwise. The DA’s office must be given the space to review this matter without unfounded speculation and innuendo”