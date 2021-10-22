Joel Souza: 5 Things To Know About Director Alec Baldwin Injured in Accidental Shooting

When Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun on the set of ‘Rust,’ he injured the film’s director, Joel Souza. Here’s everything you need to know.

The fatal accident that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins also sent Joel Souza to the hospital. While on the set of Rust in New Mexico, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun on Thursday (Oct. 21). Halyna, 42, was struck during the incident, and she was pronounced dead after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital. Joel, 48, was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he underwent treatment for his injuries. Actress Frances Fisher gave an update on Twitter, saying that Joel was “out of [the] hospital.”

Alec, 63, issued a statement on Friday (Oct. 22). “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.” As the world waits to find out what happened, here’s what you need to know about Joel.

1. Joel Souza Is A Writer & Director

Joel is a filmmaker based in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to his profile on IMDB. Joel also has a handful of writing and directing credits to his name. His first listed is 2010’s Hanna’s Gold and has worked on 2015’s Ghost Squad, 2017’s Break Night, 2019’s Crown Vic, and more. Joel has written most of the movies he’s directed, with Ghost Squad being the one standout (it was written by Michael Berlin and Mario Ponce.)

2. He’s Worked With Stars Like Luke Perry, Kevin Nealon & Bridget Moynahan

For a man with just a handful of directing credits, he’s worked with some major A-listers. Joel directed Luke Perry in Fool’s Gold. Ghost Squad saw him work with Kevin Nealon, Will Spencer, and Jennifer Grant. 2019’s Crown Vic saw Joel direct Thomas Jane, Bridget Moynahan and Luke Kleintank in the cop thriller.

3. He’s Worked With Alec Baldwin Before

Rust isn’t the first time that Alec and Joel teamed up. Alec was initially set to star in Crown Vic, according to a 2016 Deadline report. Alec was going to star opposite Scott Eastwood in the “futuristic cop thriller” that saw “two LAPD officers navigating through their own personal turmoil while hunting down a couple of vicious cop killers.” Alec eventually stepped to the other side of the camera, taking on a producer role for the film. “I thought the script was good,” he told Celebrity Page in 2019. “I wanted to be in it, but we couldn’t work that out.” Alec was still pleased with the results. “Everything is perfect. Everybody and every part is perfect.”

4. Joel Has A Family

The news of Joel’s release from the hospital was a huge relief to his wife and kids. Joel is a proud father of two children. Not much is known about them, but it’s safe to assume they’re praying for a speedy recovery.

5. Indiana Jones Inspired Him To Get Into Film

One of Harrison Ford’s iconic roles led to Joel’s life in filmmaking. After seeing 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, Joel knew he wanted to be involved in show business, per Us Weekly.