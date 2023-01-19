Hilaria Baldwin Photographed Taking Kids To School Hours Before Alec Charged In ‘Rust’ Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin was seen bringing her kids to school before her husband Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, January 19. The mother of seven was keeping a low profile as she walked some of her kids to a black SUV to take them to school, just hours before the charges against her husband were announced.

Hilaria, 39, sported a gray top underneath a black fur coat, along with a pair of tight black leggings. She also kept it casual with a pair of comfy-looking slides. She wore a pair of large sunglasses and carried a coffee and her cell phone in one hand. Her children were reportedly leaving the building behind her to start their day at school.

Hours after Hilaria brought the children to school, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced that she would file charges for two counts of involuntary manslaughter against Alec, 64, and props armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for the October 2021 shooting on the set of Rust, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed. Both Alec and Hannah may face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine, if found guilty. Assistant director David Hall accepted a plea deal for negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Despite the charges, Alec’s lawyer Luke Nikas called the decision a “miscarriage of justice,” and said that they would fight the charges. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win,” he said in a statement, obtained by HollywoodLife.

Since the shooting, Alec has filed a lawsuit against Hannah and David as well as Rust property master Sarah Zachry and weapons supplier Seth Kenney for negligence. “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her,” the actor’s attorney wrote in the November filing.