Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Pose With All 7 Of Their Kids In ‘Epic Fail’ Family Thanksgiving Photo

Thanksgiving was a mad house at the Baldwin residence and Hilaria Baldwin proved that with her latest Instagram photo. The 38-year-old posted a photo of her and Alec Baldwin, 64, posing in their living room with all seven of their kids and it is so sweet.

Hilaria posted the photo with the caption, “Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours. Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives.” In the picture, Hilaria and Alec sat next to each other on the couch while all of their kids surrounded them.

The picture was hilarious because all of the kids are looking in different directions and doing different things as hardly anyone was looking directly into the camera. Alec jokingly commented on the photo, “Tough crowd…”

After a fun-filled Thanksgiving, Hilaria took half of their kids to the hair salon the following day to get haircuts and documented it on her Instagram story. She said that getting three of her sons together for a photo where they are all looking at the same time is a “game.” She then proceeded to post adorable photos of all their attempts to smile for a photo.

The couple has been married for 10 years, since June 30, 2012, and they share seven kids together – they just welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, on Sept. 22. Ilaria marked their seventh kid together, but Alec’s eighth kid in total.