Alec, Hilaria Baldwin & All 6 Kids Rock Matching Suits For Family Night Out At Premiere — Photo

Talk about a boss family! Alec Baldwin, along with wife Hilaria, took their kids to the premiere of ‘The Boss Baby 2’ in matching suits. The family looked so adorable and ready for business!

Alec, 63, and Hilaria Baldwin, 37, had a family night out for The Boss Baby 2: Family Business premiere in New York City on June 23. The couple brought all 6 of their kids — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 9 months, and Lucia, 3 months — to the premiere, and the entire family was dressed in black suits. Even baby Lucia had on a suit!

The older kids carried around briefcases and two of them had on sunglasses. Hilaria held baby Lucia at the premiere, while Alec held Lucia’s older brother Eduardo. This look is an homage to Alec’s character in the movie: the Boss Baby. The sequel will be released on July 2.

Hilaria posted an Instagram photo of her family at the premiere wearing their boss baby looks. “Some Bossy Baldwinitos..zoom in—each face is priceless,” she wrote.

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business premiere is the first public event for the Baldwins since welcoming Lucia and Eduardo. Alec and Hilaria welcomed their sixth child together in March 2021 via surrogate, just months after Hilaria gave birth to Eduardo in September 2020.

Alec and Hilaria previously took their 6 kids to Montauk in New York for a beach weekend. The Baldwin family was spotted taking a boat ride on June 5. All of the kids had on life jackets for the outing.

The same day as The Boss Baby premiere, Hilaria posted a heartfelt message about Alec in honor of Father’s Day. “t was through opening up about my miscarriages with you that I learned the healing power of: I’m not in this alone,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud of you, Alec, for having the bravery to do the same with your struggles with OCD. It is through opening up that we allow others the opportunity to understand us better, support us better, and potentially be inspired to open up as well (if sharing is the right thing for you). We are all in this life journey together—may compassion, openness and support be our guiding light. Grateful for you, Howie and Terry, for our conversation on What’s One More. Your gift of sharing touches many and saves lives.”