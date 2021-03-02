Hilaria Baldwin Shares New Baby Girl’s Name & Sweet Photo After Surprise Announcement Of New Addition

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are ‘so in love’ with their new baby girl, after revealing her surprise birth six months after Hilaria had the couple’s fifth child. See her first photo!

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin must be living on Cloud Nine after the arrival of their sweet baby girl — the couple’s sixth child! On March 2, Hilaria took to Instagram to share the first photo of the precious little one, and revealed the infant’s name. “We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true,” she captioned the pic, which featured Lucia sleeping in a cute little pink onesie with bunny rabbits on it and a comfy tiny hat!

Lucia’s name reveal comes just one day after fans learned that Hilaria and Alec welcomed their sixth child only six months after the birth of their son, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas. Upon announcing the arrival of Lucia, Hilaria simply took to Instagram on March 1 and share a photo of the new baby with the rest of her and Alec’s children — Romeo, 2, Leonardo, 4, Rafael Thomas, 5, Carmen Gabriella, 7, and six-month-old Edu. Hilaria captioned the photo “7 [heart emoji].”

Lucia is a welcome addition to Hilaria and Alec’s young brood, and the infant’s siblings likely couldn’t be happier to have another baby in the house! “My kids are used to new siblings coming in, so they’re already like, ‘When is the next one going to come?’” Hilaria shared in a November 2020 interview with People. “And I’m like, ‘Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!’”

At the time, it looked as if the A-list couple had completed their family. “We’re oh-so-done,” Alec added when the couple was asked about having more little ones. Still, Hilaria didn’t seem wholly convinced. “I want to ask you that in two hours, and we’ll see what you say. I’ll ask you in two hours,” she said in the same profile.

But even with the new addition of Edu back in September, the family was doing amazing. “They love babies,” Hilaria confessed of her youngsters. “It’s actually really amazing to watch them because I know that they’re going to be the kind of adults who are really good with kids because they just know so much.” Fans are so happy for the couple and their young family! We cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.