How Ireland Baldwin, 25, Feels About Being A Big Sister Again After Dad Alec Welcomes Baby No. 7

Alec Baldwin’s sixth baby with Hilaria Baldwin has reportedly arrived! Sources reveal how Ireland feels about her dad and stepmother’s growing family, especially after being ‘an only child for most of her life.’

Ireland Baldwin is “in full support of her dad [Alec Baldwin] and stepmother [Hilaria Baldwin]” after they reportedly welcomed baby No. 6, a source close to the Baldwin family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. On March 1, Hilaria shared a photo of herself cuddling with a newborn child while surrounding by her other kids (and Ireland’s half-siblings): Carmen Gabriela, 7, Rafael Thomas, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 6 mos. Hilaria simply captioned the photo with the number “7” — presumably, to announce the arrival of the seventh Baldwin child — which a source confirmed with People.

Ireland is not fazed by her growing family, according to our source! Ireland “loves being a big sister” and “is of the thinking, ‘The more the merrier’,” our insider explains. For Hilaria, “any opportunity she can be one [a big sister] is a wonderful thing to behold,” our source adds.

“Ireland loves every minute of it and whether this is the last child her father and stepmom welcome that is great, but if they keep going that is amazing as well. She is taking it all very well and continues to be a beacon of warming her heart,” our second source continues. The newborn comes as a surprise to fans, since Hilaria and Alec just welcomed a child in Sept. 2020!

Ireland was already 17 years old when her first half-sibling, Carmen, arrived. Despite nearly being an adult by this time, the model has adjusted to her somewhat new role of being an older sister very well, thanks to already being part of an extensive family. “Although Ireland was an only child for most of her life, it never really felt like that because she was raised with all of her cousins growing up,” a second source, who is close to the Baldwins, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Ireland Baldwin with her mom, Kim Basinger, whom Alec Baldwin was married to between 1993-2002. [Instagram/@irelandbasingerbaldwin]

One of Ireland’s cousins is of course supermodel Hailey Baldwin, 24; she is also close to Hailey’s 28-year-old sister, Alaia Baldwin. Ireland and her cousins “always played together and spent so much time at each other’s homes, so she never felt like she was an only child,” our second source further explains. “Ireland always felt like Hailey and Alaia were pretty much her sisters anyway.”

“And now that her dad and Hilaria are continuing to grow their family, she thinks it’s awesome and she couldn’t be happier for them because she loves being part of a big family,” our second source continues, and says overall that “Ireland is thrilled for her dad and Hilaria, and she absolutely adores each and every one of her little brothers and sisters.”