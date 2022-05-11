Ireland Baldwin Rocks Sexy Lace Lingerie In Mirror Selfie

Ireland Baldwin looked sexier than ever when she showed off her fabulous figure in sheer white lace lingerie in new mirror selfies.

By:
May 11, 2022 12:19PM EDT
ireland baldwin
Ireland Baldwin ALDI South Presents New Women's Beachwear Collection, Munich, Germany - 28 May 2019
Ireland Baldwin shows off her curves as she models for a lingerie brand. The 26-year-old model and beauty sets pulses racing in the BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella Holiday 2021 campaign. The two brands have teamed up to unveil a 15-piece capsule collection featuring bras, underwear and sleepwear. Ireland, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shows off her multiple tattoos in the photos, styled by Caitlin Boelke. Credit - BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella / MEGA. 18 Nov 2021 Pictured: Ireland Baldwin for BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella. Photo credit: BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA806365_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ireland Baldwin is always rocking a sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old looked gorgeous when she rocked a plunging white lace Fleur du Mal bodysuit with a completely sheer bra and bodice.

Ireland posted the photos with the caption, “Going out in @fleurdumalnyc.” In one photo taken from the side, you can clearly see the thong bottom of the one-piece which highlighted Ireland’s toned legs.

Ireland is always posting sexy photos on Instagram and just the other day she posted a photo of herself sunbathing in a seriously plunging brown bikini top with the caption, “Definitely has been nice getting a little sun in California considering I am now whiter than translucent rice from living in Oregon. My skin is like… wtf is this?!”

The day before that, she posted a slideshow of photos from her recent vacation, and in one photo of herself, she was completely naked with no makeup on while covering herself up with a glass bottle of beer. She captioned the photos, “This trip has been fabulous. We’ve been drinking because the world’s ending, I got to hold baby chicks, AND I got to go to the world famous crochet museum. In case you didn’t know, I collect crochet items so this was a major bucket list moment for ya girl.”

However, one of our all-time favorite looks from her was last week when she rocked a completely sheer white lace For Love & Lemons dress with a plunging neckline and a corset bodice. The dress had a plunging slit on the side of the skirt, showing off her legs and black Boot Barn cowboy boots.

