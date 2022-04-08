See Message

Ireland Baldwin Reacts To Dad Alec & Stepmom Hilaria Having 7th Baby: ‘None Of My Business’

Ireland Baldwin
Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Ireland Baldwin ALDI South Presents New Women's Beachwear Collection, Munich, Germany - 28 May 2019
Ireland Baldwin shows off her curves as she models for a lingerie brand. The 26-year-old model and beauty sets pulses racing in the BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella Holiday 2021 campaign. The two brands have teamed up to unveil a 15-piece capsule collection featuring bras, underwear and sleepwear. Ireland, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shows off her multiple tattoos in the photos, styled by Caitlin Boelke. Credit - BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella / MEGA. 18 Nov 2021 Pictured: Ireland Baldwin for BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella. Photo credit: BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA806365_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ireland Baldwin shows off her curves as she models for a lingerie brand. The 26-year-old model and beauty sets pulses racing in the BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella Holiday 2021 campaign. The two brands have teamed up to unveil a 15-piece capsule collection featuring bras, underwear and sleepwear. Ireland, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shows off her multiple tattoos in the photos, styled by Caitlin Boelke. Credit - BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella / MEGA. 18 Nov 2021 Pictured: Ireland Baldwin for BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella. Photo credit: BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA806365_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ireland Baldwin On the Record Speakeasy grand opening, Las Vegas, USA - 19 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Ireland Baldwin said she’s received ‘countless messages’ about her father and explained why she isn’t concerned about getting another half-sibling.

Ireland Baldwin, 26, has shared her thoughts about her dad Alec Baldwin, 64, having another child with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38. After the couple announced they’re pregnant with their seventh child, Ireland shared a lengthy message on Instagram on April 7 and addressed her father’s growing family. “I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” the model wrote. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. To all the media outlets who have reached out for a quote — there’s your quote. I don’t care.”

Ireland, whose mom is Kim Basinger, went on to say that she’s focused on her life in Oregon with her boyfriend, musician André Allen Anjos, and their six dogs. “I smoke weed, I eat good food, and I mind MY own business,” Ireland said. She also clapped back at critics of her career. “I model, I’m a screenwriter, I’m a dog foster with a rescue in the works, and a business owner. I worked hard to get where I am with MANY advantages on my side.”

After sharing that her parents “have been very helpful” in her life, Ireland explained that her mother “has never gone a day without telling me how much she believes in me.” However, Ireland made no mention of her father in the rest of the message, where she told her followers she’s “so grateful and lucky to be where I am.”

Speaking of Alec, he’s continuing to navigate life following the fatal accident on the set of his movie Rust, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. As the 30 Rock alum faces a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim’s husband, he and Hilaria proudly announced their next “Baldwinito” is due this fall. They sweetly told their six children about the good news in a video Hilaria shared on March 29.

Related Gallery

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin: Photos Of The Couple & Their Kids

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 22 Jun 2021
Hilaria Badlwin and Alec Baldwin 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 22 Jun 2021
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin New York Special Screening of "Crown Vic" Hosted by Screen Media and Producer Alec Baldwin, USA - 06 Nov 2019

Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin with Alec & Hilaria Baldwin (Photo: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Ireland and Alec have had a complicated relationship. During his bitter divorce with Kim, the actor referred to his daughter as a “thoughtless little pig” in an infamous voicemail leaked in April 2007, when Ireland was 11 years old. But Ireland has taken the high road, and now that her bond with her father is stronger, she pokes fun at the cringe-worthy situation.

For example, she brought up the “pig” comment during Alec’s roast for One Night Only in 2017. “That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6’2″ and I would kick his ass,” Ireland said.