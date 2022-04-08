Ireland Baldwin Reacts To Dad Alec & Stepmom Hilaria Having 7th Baby: ‘None Of My Business’

Ireland Baldwin said she’s received ‘countless messages’ about her father and explained why she isn’t concerned about getting another half-sibling.

Ireland Baldwin, 26, has shared her thoughts about her dad Alec Baldwin, 64, having another child with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38. After the couple announced they’re pregnant with their seventh child, Ireland shared a lengthy message on Instagram on April 7 and addressed her father’s growing family. “I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” the model wrote. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. To all the media outlets who have reached out for a quote — there’s your quote. I don’t care.”

Ireland, whose mom is Kim Basinger, went on to say that she’s focused on her life in Oregon with her boyfriend, musician André Allen Anjos, and their six dogs. “I smoke weed, I eat good food, and I mind MY own business,” Ireland said. She also clapped back at critics of her career. “I model, I’m a screenwriter, I’m a dog foster with a rescue in the works, and a business owner. I worked hard to get where I am with MANY advantages on my side.”

After sharing that her parents “have been very helpful” in her life, Ireland explained that her mother “has never gone a day without telling me how much she believes in me.” However, Ireland made no mention of her father in the rest of the message, where she told her followers she’s “so grateful and lucky to be where I am.”

Speaking of Alec, he’s continuing to navigate life following the fatal accident on the set of his movie Rust, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. As the 30 Rock alum faces a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim’s husband, he and Hilaria proudly announced their next “Baldwinito” is due this fall. They sweetly told their six children about the good news in a video Hilaria shared on March 29.

Ireland and Alec have had a complicated relationship. During his bitter divorce with Kim, the actor referred to his daughter as a “thoughtless little pig” in an infamous voicemail leaked in April 2007, when Ireland was 11 years old. But Ireland has taken the high road, and now that her bond with her father is stronger, she pokes fun at the cringe-worthy situation.

For example, she brought up the “pig” comment during Alec’s roast for One Night Only in 2017. “That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6’2″ and I would kick his ass,” Ireland said.