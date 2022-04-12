Ireland Baldwin Reveals Fully Bandaged Face After Getting ‘FaceTite’ With Cousin: Photos

After years of feeling ‘insecure’ about her chin, Ireland Baldwin underwent an in-office procedure called FaceTite with her cousin, Alaia Baldwin, and showed off the aftermath on Instagram.

Ireland Baldwin’s entire head was covered in bandages after she had a FaceTite procedure done earlier this month. On April 9, the 26-year-old, whose parents are Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, posted a photo of her post-FaceTite look on social media. She had padded bandages all the way around her chin and neck, which were held together by an ace bandage that wrapped around her whole head.

She also posted a photo of herself in the same bandages alongside her cousin, Alaia Baldwin, whose face was bandaged up, as well. “Cousins who FaceTite together, stay together,” Ireland captioned the image. In the pic, both girls kept it cool by wearing sunglasses and mean mugging for the camera. FaceTite is a type of liposuction that’s less invasive than a full facelift. It’s meant to tighten sagging and wrinkly skin.

A few days before having the procedure done, Ireland opened up on Instagram about the years of criticism and shaming she’s faced from the public. She said she was inspired to post her story after seeing Camila Cabello open up about her own insecurities. “I am insecure as F*** about my chin,” Ireland wrote. “Always have been! As a matter of fact, I am getting that fixed soon. Not going under the knife, but trying an in-office procedure to see if it helps. I am SHAMELESS about s***, y’all. And the most glorious part is I am not posting revealing pictures, getting treatments and doing jack S*** for any of you. It’s all for me.”

In her lengthy post, Ireland made it clear that she’s in a better mental headspace than she’s ever been, but said it’s still hard to ignore the “hateful” comments sometimes. “I am a bad b*** and I’m done taking s*** from people on the Internet,” she wrote. “I relate to every word of [Camila’s] post. I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant by grown adults on the Internet since I was a kid. It’s nothing new. Paparazzi followed me around for whatever reason and have snapped photos all up in and around my a**, cellulite, back fat, double chin, t**s, yo name it! It’s invasive and super lame, but out of my control.”