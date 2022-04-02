Camila Cabello Says She’s ‘So Self Conscious’ In Bikinis: ‘I Can’t Relax’

The pop star remarked how the ‘culture’s image’ of what a woman looks like is ‘completely not real for a lot of women.’

Camila Cabello took to Instagram on Saturday (April 2) to reveal she is often “self-conscious” about wearing bikinis in public because of the “unrealistic” images of women in today’s culture. “I reminded myself when it impacted my self-esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own,” she wrote. “A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women.”

After getting ready for a beach day in Miami with a new bikini and a “whole f**king cute outfit,” Camila said she couldn’t enjoy herself as she was “so self conscious.” She added: “I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out in nature.” Despite knowing she “looked good” and thinking she would feel “accomplished,” the Grammy-nominated star admitted she had “never had a worse time at the beach.”

“I felt the emptiness and sadness of our culture’s thoughts that became my thoughts,” Camila continued. “I wanted to talk about this because wesee pictures of women and praise them for looking good, for looking fit or “healthy”, but what is health if you are so fixated on

what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can’t enjoy your life?”

She added: “Who am I trying to look attractive for and am I even attractive to myself if I can’t let loose and relax and have fun and be playful on a beautiful day at the beach? I’m not yet at the point in my journey where I can not give a f**k intellectually. I know what I look like

doesn’t determine how healthy, happy or sexy I am.”

Camila concluded her message by saying that “all the therapy, all the inner work” she has been doing is to get her back to feeling like when she was a “7 year old” on the beach: “happy, silly, breathing, pretending to be a mermaid. FREE.”