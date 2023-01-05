Hailey Bieber Cried ‘Happy Tears’ Over Cousin Ireland Baldwin’s Baby News (Exclusive)

Upon hearing that Ireland Baldwin was pregnant with her and boyfriend André Allen Anjos’s first child, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) “started crying happy tears,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Ireland, 27, announced the incoming bundle of joy on New Year’s Eve, and Hailey, 26, was so happy because, as the source says, “she knows it’s something [Ireland] has wanted for a long time.” Hailey is “so thrilled” that her cousin “is going to be a mom.”

Ireland’s mother, Kim Basinger, was one of the first people to congratulate the model on starting a family, and that also brought a smile to Hailey’s face. “Hailey sees how close Ireland and her mom are,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “and she knows Ireland is going to give that baby all the love in the world. She already has a maternal nature about her, and she’s so grateful there’s gonna be a new baby in the family for everyone to love on.”

Hailey also can’t wait to be an aunt – of sorts. “Hailey and Ireland are so close, she’s more like a sister than a cousin, so this is a very big deal,” a second Hailey insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Hailey loves being an auntie,” the insider says, adding that Justin Bieber’s wife “totally dotes” on her niece, Iris. Hailey’s sister, model Alaia Baldwin, gave birth to her and her husband Andrew Aronow’s first child in 2020, and since then, Hailey has embraced the auntie life. “She’ll be the same with Ireland’s baby,” the insider adds. “She’s already offered to help plan the baby shower. Hailey’s so excited. It’s the best start in 2023.”

Ireland’s message when announcing her pregnancy was simple but effective. “Happy New Year,” she posted on the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2022, along with a photo of her sonogram. “Yay, can’t wait to meet you little one,” said Rumer Willis. “Wow,” commented Sailor Brinkley Cook. Hailey said she was “cryin,” while Alaia shouted, “WELCOME TO THE MOMMY CLUB!”

Shortly afterward, Kim Basinger, 69, followed her daughter’s example by sharing her sonogram when she was pregnant with Ireland. “I know it’s hard to read… But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland. It said ‘4 white paws and a tail. Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), It’s a puppy!'”

Kim – who shares Ireland with her ex, Alec Baldwin – revealed that Ireland is giving birth to a girl. “Like mother, like daughter,” she added, “and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June.”