Kim Basinger Gushes Over Daughter Ireland’s Pregnancy As She Compares Their Sonograms

Kim Basinger explained why Ireland Baldwin's pregnancy is 'like mother, like daughter,' as she gushed about becoming a grandma for the first time.

January 5, 2023 9:09AM EST
Kim Basinger
Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Kim Basinger, 69, is thrilled that she’s going to be a grandma! The actress reacted to her 27-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin‘s pregnancy announcement on Instagram Jan. 4 and shared photos of both their sonograms. Kim, who shares her daughter with ex-husband Alec Baldwin, 64, explained why the similarities between the two sonograms proves that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in their family.

First, Kim explained a note that she wrote on her sonogram with baby Ireland from April 1995. “I know it’s hard to read… But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland. It said ‘4 white paws and a tail. Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), It’s a puppy!’ ” Kim said.

The L.A. Confidential star then gave her reaction to seeing Ireland’s sonogram. “This weekend, 27 years later, I looked at @irelandirelandireland’s newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle!” Kim joked. “Like mother, like daughter…. and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June.”

Ireland, who is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend André Allen Anjos, commented, “Awwww,” on her mom’s post. André, who also goes by his music stage name RAC, reacted to Kim’s post, as well. He commented, “i can’t wait to meet her too.”

Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger gave birth to her daughter Ireland Baldwin in October 1995 (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Ireland announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve with a snapshot of her sonogram. She simply wrote, “Happy New Year!” in the Instagram post, which was flooded with supportive messages from her fans. Her cousins Hailey Bieber, 26, and Alaia Baldwin, 29, also congratulated the gorgeous fashion model on her pregnancy.

Ireland’s daughter will be Kim and Alec’s first grandchild. While Kim has only one child, Alec has a much bigger family with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38. The couple share seven children, and if you add in Ireland, that makes Alec a father of eight!

