Hailey Bieber Snuggles Niece, Iris, 2 With Justin After Bombshell Podcast Interview: Photos

Hailey and Justin Bieber took their adorable niece Iris out for ice cream and appeared to be enjoying the outing with laughs and conversation.

By:
October 1, 2022 12:26PM EDT
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Iris
Image Credit: Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber, 25, was all smiles during her latest fun outing with her husband Justin Bieber, 28, and their niece Iris, 2, on Friday afternoon. The model, who recently made headlines for giving a tell-all podcast interview, wore a black jacket over a white top and tan cargo-style pants as she, the singer, her older sister Alaia Baldwin, 29, and Alaia’s adorable tot grabbed ice cream at McConnell’s in Studio City, CA. She also rocked black sneakers and had her hair up in a high bun as she accessorized with sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Iris
Hailey and Justin Bieber with Iris during an ice cream outing. (Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID)

Like Hailey, Justin also looked casually stylish in a white t-shirt and black and white shorts. He topped off his outfit with white socks and white slippers and a black backwards baseball cap. Alaia wore a pink outfit that included a tank top and biker shorts, and little Iris had on a pink top and matching shorts with sneakers.

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Iris
Hailey and Justin Bieber with Iris. (Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID)

The lovebirds both took turns holding Iris as they chatted and laughed together. They looked relaxed and happy as they visited the sweets shop and went about their day. It’s unclear what flavors the group got but little Iris looked thrilled to be there.

Before Hailey and Justin’s latest outing with Iris, the former got a lot of attention when she answered many personal questions on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which was released last week. One of the hot topics she talked about was whether or not the rumors were true about her romance with Justin overlapping with his romance with famous ex Selena Gomez. She debunked the theory and said she’s not the type of girl to break up another person’s relationship.

“It’s all respect. It’s all love,” Hailey said about the situation and where she stands with Selena. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

