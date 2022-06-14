Selena Gomez Admits Justin Bieber Split Helped Her Learn To Not ‘Tolerate Nonsense’

Selena Gomez made a rare comment about her breakup from Justin Bieber during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Awards Chatter podcast. The breakup happened in 2018, during a time when Selena says she was doing a lot of “soul searching” and learning about herself. “I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen?” she explained. “It just was all of these different things I was feeling. And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in — I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney problems. It was actually really hard.”

Looking back now, though, Selena realizes that she’s a stronger person for having to go through that time. “Being on the other side of it, to be honest, it’s actually been really good for me,” she revealed. “It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect in any way and I’m really proud of how I came out of it.”

Selena and Justin dated on and off from 2010 until 2018. Just weeks after their final split at the beginning of March 2018, Justin reunited with another one of his exes, Hailey Baldwin, who he proposed to that July. They were married by September and are still together today. Meanwhile, Selena hasn’t publicly dated anyone since. However, she did officially move on from the relationship with her 2019 song “Lose You To Love Me,” which went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

“It’s wild because we wrote that song in less than an hour,” she admitted. “I knew that it was going to leave some sort of impression because it was kind of saying my goodbye and I was really happy about it. But I was also nervous.” She also said that “Lose You To Love Me” is her “favorite song [she’s] ever done.”

These days, Selena is staying busy with her work. The second season of her show Only Murders in the Building comes out later this month, and she’s also been filming her cooking show Selena & Chef. Now, she’s heading to the studio to work on new music. “I couldn’t do one or the other [acting or music],” she revealed. “I actually love both. My therapist is like, ‘Girl, are you ever gonna find a man?!’ I’m like, ‘I dunno.’ But I do feel like right now, in my life, I am so hope and I love what I do. I just am in a really good space right now and I’m enjoying it.”