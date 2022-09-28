Justin Bieber ‘Applauds’ Hailey For Publicly Addressing His Past With Selena Gomez: It Showed ‘Courage’

Justin Bieber is “proud” of his wife Hailey Baldwin after she faced down her nerves and spoke openly about the timeline of their love life — finally putting to bed the long-running rumors that their romance overlapped with his 8 year on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez. “Justin couldn’t be more proud of Hailey right now. He knows doing this interview wasn’t easy and it wasn’t a decision she took lightly but she felt it was something that needed to be done at one point or another,” says a source close to the 28-year-old Grammy winner.

The Rhode Beauty founder, 25, got very candid about her life with Justin on the Sept. 28th episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast and our source says her appearance had Justin feeling proud to call her his wife. “Justin applauds Hailey for showing such incredible strength and courage and he knows it wasn’t easy for her. Justin has seen Hailey go through so many ups and downs in their relationship. She’s been harassed and attacked just for being with him, and he’s seen her cry many times over it. But he’s also seen how resilient Hailey is and he’s so proud to call Hailey his wife. He doesn’t know what he would do without her in his life. He’s hoping this interview will give people a chance to see the real her, and that she is her own individual, separate from him.”

Rumors of a toxic love triangle between Selena, Justin and Hailey have been circulating for years. But they reached a fever pitch in March 2018 when the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, and the ‘Love Yourself’ singer split for good, and he went on to marry the model just six months later, in Sept. 2018.

In her her no holds-barred podcast interview Hailey insisted that there was never any crossover between their love lives, and revealed that she and the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer are “drama free” now. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” Hailey explained. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Unfortunately, Hailey still gets hate from Jelena fans to this day and a second source close to Justin says he admires how she handles the haters. “He admires her grace and the way she’s handled herself in all of this. What she’s been through [with the fans harassing her] has been really tough, so he’s glad she’s speaking her truth and setting the record straight. He’s done all he can to make sure she feels his full support. Justin’s very protective of Hailey but he knows she’s got this. She’s a very strong person and he loves that about her.”